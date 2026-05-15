Pooja Bedi on Hindu Muslim marriage: Former Bollywood actress shares her thoughts on her Muslim ex-husband and changing social climate

Pooja Bedi, a former Bollywood actress, has opened up about her Muslim ex-husband and the changing social climate in an exclusive interview. She talks about her marriage, the lack of communal tensions in her time, and the current state of affairs.

Pooja Bedi on Hindu Muslim marriage: 90 के दशक की मशहूर फिल्म अभिनेत्रियों की जब-जब बात आती है तो उसमें 'जो जीता वही सिकंदर' से रातों-रात सुपरस्टार बनीं पूजा बेदी का नाम भी शामिल होता है। उनकी खूबसूरती के लोग दीवाने थे, वह अपने करियर के पीक पर थी, लेकिन उन्होंने वो काम कर दिया, जिससे हर कोई हैरान रह गया था। पूजा बेदी ने बेहद कम उम्र में शादी कर ली और बॉलीवुड छोड़कर सबको चौंका दिया। शादी के बाद सब अच्छा चल रहा था लेकिन अचानक उनके रिश्ते में खटास आ गई और दोनों अलग हो गए। कह सकते हैं कि पूजा की जिंदगी किसी फिल्मी कहानी से कम नहीं रही। अब अपने मुस्लिम एक्स हसबैंड फरहान फर्नीचरवाला को लेकर पूजा ने कई खुलासे किए हैं। साथ ही उन्होंने बदलते सामाजिक माहौल पर भी चुप्पी तोड़ी है। पूजा बेदी ने तलाक पर दिया बयान ( Pooja Bedi Farhan Furniturewalla divorce ) जोस अल्लुकास से बातचीत से पूजा बेदी ने खास बातचीत की। इस दौरान उन्होंने अपनी शादी जो 1994 में एक मुस्लिम व्यक्ति (फरहान) से की थी उसे लेकर बयान दिया। उन्होंने उस दौर को याद करते हुए कहा कि तब आज जैसा हंगामा या 'हिंदू-मुस्लिम' वाली भावना नहीं थी। उन्होंने अफसोस जताते हुए कहा, 'आज जो माहौल है, वह देखना दुखद है। जब मैं बड़ी हो रही थी, तब देश सही मायनों में सेक्युलर था और वहां लोकतंत्र की सच्ची झलक दिखती थी।.

Pooja Bedi on Hindu Muslim marriage: 90 के दशक की मशहूर फिल्म अभिनेत्रियों की जब-जब बात आती है तो उसमें 'जो जीता वही सिकंदर' से रातों-रात सुपरस्टार बनीं पूजा बेदी का नाम भी शामिल होता है। उनकी खूबसूरती के लोग दीवाने थे, वह अपने करियर के पीक पर थी, लेकिन उन्होंने वो काम कर दिया, जिससे हर कोई हैरान रह गया था। पूजा बेदी ने बेहद कम उम्र में शादी कर ली और बॉलीवुड छोड़कर सबको चौंका दिया। शादी के बाद सब अच्छा चल रहा था लेकिन अचानक उनके रिश्ते में खटास आ गई और दोनों अलग हो गए। कह सकते हैं कि पूजा की जिंदगी किसी फिल्मी कहानी से कम नहीं रही। अब अपने मुस्लिम एक्स हसबैंड फरहान फर्नीचरवाला को लेकर पूजा ने कई खुलासे किए हैं। साथ ही उन्होंने बदलते सामाजिक माहौल पर भी चुप्पी तोड़ी है। पूजा बेदी ने तलाक पर दिया बयान (Pooja Bedi Farhan Furniturewalla divorce) जोस अल्लुकास से बातचीत से पूजा बेदी ने खास बातचीत की। इस दौरान उन्होंने अपनी शादी जो 1994 में एक मुस्लिम व्यक्ति (फरहान) से की थी उसे लेकर बयान दिया। उन्होंने उस दौर को याद करते हुए कहा कि तब आज जैसा हंगामा या 'हिंदू-मुस्लिम' वाली भावना नहीं थी। उन्होंने अफसोस जताते हुए कहा, 'आज जो माहौल है, वह देखना दुखद है। जब मैं बड़ी हो रही थी, तब देश सही मायनों में सेक्युलर था और वहां लोकतंत्र की सच्ची झलक दिखती थी।





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Pooja Bedi Hindu-Muslim Relations Changing Social Climate Ex-Husband Divorce

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