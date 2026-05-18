Pre-Monsoon Update : मेवाड़ और आस-पास के क्षेत्रों में बारिश की संभावना, गर्मी से राहत मिलने के आसार

Maa... [....] The official said that on Sunday, the maximum temperature was 42 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was 27.2 degrees Celsius. The heatwave has affected people for the past week. The passage mentions that Sunday saw lighter clouds in the city, but it did not bring any relief.

Pre-Monsoon Update : मौसम विज्ञानियों की भविष्यवाणी, 28 मई के बाद मेवाड़ में प्री-मानसून बारिश की संभावना Maa... [.... ] Monsoon Update : मौसम विज्ञानियों के अनुसार मेवाड़ और आसपास के क्षेत्रों में 28 मई के बाद प्री-मानसून बारिश की संभावना है, जिससे गर्मी से राहत मिल सकती है। The summer heat wave has taken its toll on Udaipur city.

The city has recorded maximum temperatures of 42 degrees and minimum temperatures of 27.2 degrees Celsius. The heatwave has affected people for the past week. The official said that on Sunday, the maximum temperature was 42 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was 27.2 degrees Celsius. The increase in the minimum temperature has made the nights even hotter.

The passage mentions that Sunday saw lighter clouds in the city, but it did not bring any relief. Under the influence of increasing minimum temperatures, people are suffering





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Weather Forecast Pre-Monsoon Rainfall Relief Heatwave

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