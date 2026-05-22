Protracted oil crisis hits condom makers, warns of price hikes

As global oil prices rise, a condom maker company warns that the cost of its packages may rise due to price increases, as the increase in oil prices affects petroleum and logistics costs, leading to higher costs for other goods and increasing household monthly expenses. According to a report by Reuters, prices of condom packs in India may also rise. The largest condom manufacturer, Men's Health, has warned of such a possibility if the Iran-Iraq crisis and high oil prices continue. With a 30% market share in the country and being the largest manufacturer, the company claimed it can shoulder the cost burden for the customers if the situation worsens. This alert comes amidst the increasing oil prices since the end of February, reaching 50% higher, and the concerns about the supply of petroleum products from the Middle East and the associated cost increases.

क्लोबल स्‍टार पर तेल संकट के बीच, कंडोम बनाने वाली कंपनी ने चेतावनी दी है कि लागत में बढ़ोतरी के कारण कंडोम के पैक की कीमत में इजाफा हो सकता है। कच्‍के तेल की बढ़ती कीमतों का असर जल्‍द ही पेट्रोल और डीजल पर दिखाई देने लगता है और फिर लॉजिस्टिक खर्च बढ़ने से अन्‍य चीजों पर भी इसका असर पड़ता है, जिससे किचेन और रोजमर्रा की चीजें महंगी होने लगती हैं और घर का मंथली खर्च बढ़ जाता है। संकट ज्‍यादा समय तक टिके तो कंडोम जैसी चीजों की भी महंगई होने लगती है। रॉयटर्स की एक रिपोर्ट में दावा किया गया है कि जल्‍द ही भारत में कंडोम के पैकेट के दाम भी बढ़ सकते हैं। भारत की सबसे बड़ी कंडोम निर्माता कंपनी, मैनकाइंड फार्मा ने चेतावनी दी है कि अगर ईरान जंग जारी रहता है और तेल की कीमतें ऊंची बनी रहती हैं तो भारत में कंडोम की कीमतें बढ़ सकती हैं। यदि मिडिल ईस्‍ट में स्थिति बिगड़ती है तो कंपनी के लागत का भार कस्‍टमर्स पर डाल सकती है। यह चेतावनी ऐसे समय में आई है जब फरवरी के अंत में संघर्ष शुरू होने के बाद से कच्‍के तेल की कीमतों में 50% से ज्‍यादा की बढ़ोतरी हुई है और होर्मुज जलडमरूमध्य संकट से जुड़ी आपूर्ति संबंधी चिंताओं के बीच ब्रेंट क्रूड की कीमत 100 डॉलर प्रति बैरिल के पार पहुंच गई है।.





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Condom Maker Company Price Hike Warning Global Oil Prices Impact On Logistics And Other Costs Increase In Household Monthly Expenses Protrated Oil Crisis

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