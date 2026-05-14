Pratibha Yadav Death News: Samajwadi Party Leader Son Suffered Two Major Heart Attacks

A close look into the life and death of Pratibha Yadav, world's largest Yadav family member and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, showcases his personal and professional hardships. The article also discusses the strained relationship with his elder brother, Akhilesh Yadav, before his passing due to severe health issues.

Prateek Yadav Death News: Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav 's brother and Mulayam Singh Yadav 's son, Pratibha Yadav, passed away after suffering two major heart attacks in a span of 13 days.

He collapsed twice due to heart attacks, leading to his death. The news has saddened both the Samajwadi Party and its supporters. Pratibha Yadav, who was scheduled to leave for Delhi on a flight departing from Lucknow Airport, suffered severe chest pain and fell unconscious. After being rushed to Meanta Hospital, doctors informed that it was a minor heart attack.

However, the time proved to be against him. The doctors at Meanta Hospital detected severe conditions like hypertension and blood clotting (clots in the veins) in Pratap Yadav's body. They advised complete rest, but Pratap Yadav was discharged from the hospital in violation of their advice. He underwent a surgery in a private hospital on May 5, 2022, after which he was recovering at home





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Pratibha Yadav Death News Akhilesh Yadav Mulayam Singh Yadav Deepika Yadav Uttar Pradesh Socialist Party Political Family

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