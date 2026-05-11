Punjabi Government: Punjab Achieves Big Success in Education Sector

The Government of Punjab has achieved a big success and has taken the first place in the Primary and Intermediate School Education Sector with a significant improvement in the various parameters of Education. As per the data published by the National Council of Education, Punjab has outperformed Kerala, Maharashtra, and Delhi in the education parameters. In the examination, 82% and 78% secured by Punjab in the Language and Mathematics Exams respectively, outsmarting Kerala and Maharashtra in respective parameters. The Digital Education of Punjab is commendable with the percentages of 80.1% and 88.9% respectively in Connectivity availability and Electricity availability. The Government's strategy and investment in Smart Class Rooms, Teacher Training, and Digital Education has ensured the sustainability of the quality education.

प्रवक्ता बोलते है-पंजाब ने शिक्षा क्षेत्र में एक बड़ी उपलब्धि हासिल की है। प्राइमरी और मिडिल स्कूल शिक्षा में पंजाब ने पहला स्थान हासिल किया है। नीति आयोग के अनुसार, पंजाब ने शिक्षा के कई मानकों में केरल, महाराष्ट्र और दिल्ली को पछाड़ दिया है। सरकार के इन्वेस्टमेंट का दिखा सकारात्मक असर सीएम भगवंत सिंह मान ने इस उपलब्धि को राज्य सरकार के चार वर्षों के शिक्षा सुधारों का परिणाम बताया है। सीएम ने कहा कि सरकार ने स्कूलों के बुनियादी ढांचे, स्मार्ट क्लासरूम, शिक्षक ट्रेनिंग और डिजिटल एजुकेशन पर लगातार इन्वेस्ट किया है। अब इसके सकारात्मक परिणाम आए हैं। पंजाब सरकार की ये खबर भी पढ़ें- CM health plan और cashless treatment से Punjab saved 5000 lives, this is in the news of Punjab government। तीसरी कक्षा की भाषा परीक्षा में, 82 प्रतिशत अंक मिले हैं, वही गणित में 78 प्रतिशत अंक मिले हैं। ninth class math in Punjab also stays on top with 52%.

एडवाइजमेंट इंटरनेट और बिजली उपलब्धता के मामले में भी, पंजाब ने इस क्षेत्र में काम करने के लिए बड़ा नाम बना लिया है। स्मार्ट क्लासरूम के उपलब्धता में 80.1 प्रतिशत अंक मिले हैं और बिजली के मामले में 99.9 प्रतिशत अंक। शिक्षा विभाग को और शिक्षकों, विद्यार्थियों, अभिभावकों और शिक्षा विभाग को शुभकामनाएं दी हैं। सरकार की यह योजना राज्य को हर क्षेत्र में आगे बढ़ाने के लिए काम करती रहेगी।





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Government Of Punjab Puja Education Sector Punjabi Government Primary And Intermediate School Education National Council Of Education Digital Education Smart Class Rooms Teacher Training Education Reforms

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