Punjabi Cabinet Minister Sajjanv Arora's Company Raises Queries Against ED's Alleged Fraud, Raises Political Tensions

After the raid on Sanjeev Arora's home by the ED and his arrest, a furor has broken out over the false allegations, political volatility and public opinion have come what may. Hampton Sky Realty Limited, the company at the heart of investigation, has challenged the allegations with a press statement. In it, they clarified that no offshore, undisclosed, or routed back to any individual, account or entity has been retained in any money laundering cases of these devices, including banks and business transactions. spokesperson

पंजाब में कैबिनेट मंत्री संजीव अरोड़ा के घर पर ईडी की छापेमारी के बाद रेत को लेकर राजनीतिक बयानबाजी और आक्रोश बढ़ गया है। ईडी ने उनकी कंपनी, हैम्पटन स्काई रियल्टी लिमिटेड, से करीब 157 करोड़ रुपये के फर्जी मोबाइल फोन एक्सपोर्ट और विदेशी मुद्रा कानून के उल्लंघन का आरोप लगाया है। कंपनी ने ईडी के सभी आरोपों का विस्तार से जवाब दिया है, जिसमें उन्हें देश की न्यायपालिका और संविधान पर पूरा भरोसा है और जांच में पूरा सहयोग देने का दावा किया है। कंपनी के अनुसार, उन्हें मेक इन इंडिया और PLI योजना का हिस्सा कर उसे देश में ही मोबाइल फोन निर्यात का कारोबार शुरू किया था। इसके अलावा, ईडी के आरोपों पर भी सफाई दी है। उनके अनुसार मोबाइल फोन का IMEI नंबर कस्टम विभाग के पोर्ट पर इलेक्ट्रॉनिक तरीके से स्कैन और सत्यापित किया जाता था। हर मोबाइल फोन का IMEI नंबर सक्रिय हुआ है और अधिकांश मोबाइल फोन दूसरे देशों में संचालित किए जा रहे हैं। इससे साफ होता है कि बड़ी संख्या में मोबाइल फोन निर्यात असली थे। कंपनी ने जो भी ट्रांजैक्शन किया गया है, वह सभी बैंकिंग चैनलों और जीएसटी के जरिए किए गए हैं और सर्विस टैक्स विवाद में भी कंपनी को पीड़ित बताया गया है.

पंजाब में कैबिनेट मंत्री संजीव अरोड़ा के घर पर ईडी की छापेमारी के बाद रेत को लेकर राजनीतिक बयानबाजी और आक्रोश बढ़ गया है। ईडी ने उनकी कंपनी, हैम्पटन स्काई रियल्टी लिमिटेड, से करीब 157 करोड़ रुपये के फर्जी मोबाइल फोन एक्सपोर्ट और विदेशी मुद्रा कानून के उल्लंघन का आरोप लगाया है। कंपनी ने ईडी के सभी आरोपों का विस्तार से जवाब दिया है, जिसमें उन्हें देश की न्यायपालिका और संविधान पर पूरा भरोसा है और जांच में पूरा सहयोग देने का दावा किया है। कंपनी के अनुसार, उन्हें मेक इन इंडिया और PLI योजना का हिस्सा कर उसे देश में ही मोबाइल फोन निर्यात का कारोबार शुरू किया था। इसके अलावा, ईडी के आरोपों पर भी सफाई दी है। उनके अनुसार मोबाइल फोन का IMEI नंबर कस्टम विभाग के पोर्ट पर इलेक्ट्रॉनिक तरीके से स्कैन और सत्यापित किया जाता था। हर मोबाइल फोन का IMEI नंबर सक्रिय हुआ है और अधिकांश मोबाइल फोन दूसरे देशों में संचालित किए जा रहे हैं। इससे साफ होता है कि बड़ी संख्या में मोबाइल फोन निर्यात असली थे। कंपनी ने जो भी ट्रांजैक्शन किया गया है, वह सभी बैंकिंग चैनलों और जीएसटी के जरिए किए गए हैं और सर्विस टैक्स विवाद में भी कंपनी को पीड़ित बताया गया है





News Nation / 🏆 15. in İN We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ED Punjabi Arora Pak Coca RAID On Mutli Crore Case Peal Valley Waale AARORA PSU Reasonable Hemagni Boli International Trade Traders Party Pakcoca Suppliers Judge Authorities Protestors Corruption

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

मंत्री एके शर्मा से ऊर्जा विभाग छिन सकता है: यूपी में स्मार्ट मीटर के गुस्से का असर मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार में ...Uttar Pradesh (UP) Yogi Adityanath Cabinet Expansion Political Crisis Smart Meter Impact Explained; Follow UP Politics, Smart Meter Protest, Energy Minister AK Sharma, Yogi Cabinet News, Reports On Dainik Bhaskar.

Read more »

Actress Riva Arora's Encounter with a Delivery Agent: Mumbai Police InterventionActress Riva Arora recounts her experience with a delivery agent who mistreated her and her family, leading to a police intervention in Mumbai.

Read more »

E.D. Conducts Raid at Punjab Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora's Home, Touts of Suspicious ActivityThe Enforcement Directorate (E.D.) has conducted a raid at the home of Punjab Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora in Chandigarh. The E.D. officials have reached the residence in around 20 vehicles. The search operation began at 7:25 AM. The security of the area has been enhanced with the deployment of around 30 CIA and SF personnel. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh has alleged that the BJP's 'sword of Damocles' E.D. has once again arrived in Punjab. He has also claimed that the search operation at the minister's residence is underway. Singh further stated that a two-three day long drama is expected, with fake news and propaganda being spread, and the 'sword' will be sent back to its master. A press conference by the Punjab Chief Minister is expected at 10 AM.

Read more »

सुप्रीम कोर्ट बोला- मंत्री शाह को ऐसे कमेंट्स की आदत: कर्नल सोफिया मामले में एमपी सरकार को फटकार, कहा- बहुत...Supreme Court reprimands MP government for delay in sanctioning prosecution against minister Kunwar Vijay Shah. Latest updates.

Read more »

Punjabi Rasgulla: A World-Famous Tradition and DelicacyPunjabi rasgulla, known for its unique taste and extra-rich texture, has gained global fame. A perfect combination of deeply-flavored milk solids and condensed cream, it offers a delightful and comforting sensation on a hot summer day.

Read more »

Real Estate Company Involved in Heavy Fraud, Commission Issues Non-bailable WarrantReal Estate Company Parkash Natha Developers Limited is accused of taking lakhs of rupees from customers and keeping the flats for themselves, while not returning the payment. The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Sambhal has ordered them to return the amount, but they are yet to comply. As a result, the Commission has issued a non-bailable warrant against the Chairman and Managing Director of the Company.

Read more »