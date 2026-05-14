PBKS vs MI: Upcoming IPL Match, Head-to-Head Record, Pitch & Weather Report

This upcoming match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in the 58th game of IPL 2026 will be played on Thursday, May 14. Under the Himalayan skies, the players are ready to showcase their skills.

PBKS vs MI : आईपीएल 2026 का 58वां मैच पंजाब किंग्स बनाम मुंबई इंडियंस के बीच होने वाला है. ये मैच आज यानी 14 मई (गुरुवार) को खेला जाएगा.

इस मैच को पंजाब किंग्स जीतकर आईपीएल 2026 प्लेऑफ में पहुंचने की अपनी दावेदारी को बचाना चाहेगी. वहीं मुंबई इंडियंस के पास न कुछ खोने के लिए है और न ही अब कुछ पाने के लिए बचा है, लेकिन वो पंजाब किंग्स को हराकर उनका खेल जरूर खराब करना चाहेगी. तो आइए इस मैच से पहले हम आपको दोनों टीमों के हेड टू हेड रिकॉर्ड, पिच और वेदर रिपोर्ट के साथ-साथ संभावित प्लेइंग-11 के बारे में बताने वाले हैं





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