Prime Minister Modi's visit to Suriname in February, where he will become the only PM to travel the world, was a success for the Surinamese Hindustani Community, who organized the India Culture Power Show. PM Modi mentioned various issues such as education, health, and employment during the cultural program and expressed confidence in the future of such events and the official framework to strengthen a robust and effective society, acknowledging the significant changes made during local elections. He acknowledged the spiraling inflation and the potential rise in petrol-diesel prices in the coming months, and also emphasized the importance of mental peace and wealth for those born under the Rahu dosha and the need for caution and care on travel and health for those born under the Dushra dosha. Additionally, PM Modi acknowledged the challenges during his visit and the need for a determined and vigilant response from the government and the public alike to address them.

PM Modi Netherlands Visit: नीदरलैंड्स में शिराजस्ता फरवरी में होने वाला वह संबोधन जो दुनिया की इकलौती प्रधानमंत्री यात्री बनने वाला है, Surinamese Hindustani Community ने एक बड़े आंदोलन, India Culture Power Show में जीती। इस दौरान, PM ने कोयंबटूर में 15वीं राष्ट्रीय अल्पसंख्यक कल्याण के दिवस के मौके पर महत्व का संबोधन दिया। सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम के दौरान, PM ने वहां के नागरिकों से कहा, 'हम हर किसी को समानता, सम्मान और समृद्धि में अपना स्थान दें। इसके लिए, हम आपके भावनाओं को समझना जरूरी है।', साथ ही, PM जी एक ऊर्जावान और शक्तिशाली सरकार के रूप में हमारी भूमिका का जिक्र करते हुए विभिन्न मुद्दों जैसे शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य और रोजगार को महत्व दिया जो निकाय चुनावों के दौरान बहुत बदली हुई है। PM मोदी आशा करते हैं कि इस तरह के आयोजनों और प्रमाणित आधारभूत ढांचे का भविष्य एक मजबूत और प्रभावी समाज बनाने के लिए रोका जाए और समर्पित सरकार के कार्य को मजबूत किया पड़ा सरकार को मजबूत किया जा सको.

PM Modi Netherlands Visit: नीदरलैंड्स में शिराजस्ता फरवरी में होने वाला वह संबोधन जो दुनिया की इकलौती प्रधानमंत्री यात्री बनने वाला है, Surinamese Hindustani Community ने एक बड़े आंदोलन, India Culture Power Show में जीती। इस दौरान, PM ने कोयंबटूर में 15वीं राष्ट्रीय अल्पसंख्यक कल्याण के दिवस के मौके पर महत्व का संबोधन दिया। सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम के दौरान, PM ने वहां के नागरिकों से कहा, 'हम हर किसी को समानता, सम्मान और समृद्धि में अपना स्थान दें। इसके लिए, हम आपके भावनाओं को समझना जरूरी है।', साथ ही, PM जी एक ऊर्जावान और शक्तिशाली सरकार के रूप में हमारी भूमिका का जिक्र करते हुए विभिन्न मुद्दों जैसे शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य और रोजगार को महत्व दिया जो निकाय चुनावों के दौरान बहुत बदली हुई है। PM मोदी आशा करते हैं कि इस तरह के आयोजनों और प्रमाणित आधारभूत ढांचे का भविष्य एक मजबूत और प्रभावी समाज बनाने के लिए रोका जाए और समर्पित सरकार के कार्य को मजबूत किया पड़ा सरकार को मजबूत किया जा सको





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Prime Minister India Culture Power Show Surinamese Hindustani Community Education Health Employment Air Quality Inflation Rahu Dosha Dushra Dosha

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