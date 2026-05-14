PM Modi Appeals for Petrol-Diesel Conservation Amid Oil Prices Crisis; States Ramp Up Conservation Measures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the people to conserve petrol and diesel amid the global oil prices crisis. His appeal comes as Iran and the US are locked in a tension over the production and pricing of the commodity. What are the impacts of these measures on traffic, traffic jams, and pollution?

दुनिया संकट में है, ईरान और अमेरिका के बीच तनातनी से कच्चे तेल का भाव आसमान पहुंच चुका है। इस बीच पीएम मोदी ने लोगों से पेट्रोल-डीजल बचाने की अपील की है। उन्होंने कहा कि जिस तरह देश ने कोरोना काल में 'वर्क फ्रॉम होम' और वर्चुअल मीटिंग्स को अपनाया था, आज समय की मांग है कि हम उन्हें फिर से शुरू करें। यह न केवल ईंधन बचाएगा बल्कि राष्ट्रीय हित में विदेशी मुद्रा भंडार को भी सुरक्षित रखेगा। पीएम मोदी का कहना है कि हम जो सोना या तेल विदेश से खरीदते हैं, उसका भुगतान डॉलर में होता है। अगर हम एक साल तक कम सोना खरीदें और तेल बचाएं, तो देश का काफी पैसा बचेगा। सरल शब्दों में कहें तो, सरकार चाहती है कि हम विदेशी चीजों पर निर्भरता कम करें और देश का पैसा बचाएं।.

दुनिया संकट में है, ईरान और अमेरिका के बीच तनातनी से कच्चे तेल का भाव आसमान पहुंच चुका है। इस बीच पीएम मोदी ने लोगों से पेट्रोल-डीजल बचाने की अपील की है। उन्होंने कहा कि जिस तरह देश ने कोरोना काल में 'वर्क फ्रॉम होम' और वर्चुअल मीटिंग्स को अपनाया था, आज समय की मांग है कि हम उन्हें फिर से शुरू करें। यह न केवल ईंधन बचाएगा बल्कि राष्ट्रीय हित में विदेशी मुद्रा भंडार को भी सुरक्षित रखेगा। पीएम मोदी का कहना है कि हम जो सोना या तेल विदेश से खरीदते हैं, उसका भुगतान डॉलर में होता है। अगर हम एक साल तक कम सोना खरीदें और तेल बचाएं, तो देश का काफी पैसा बचेगा। सरल शब्दों में कहें तो, सरकार चाहती है कि हम विदेशी चीजों पर निर्भरता कम करें और देश का पैसा बचाएं।





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Oil Prices Crisis Global Tension Conservation Measures Work From Home Virtual Meetings Remote Working Model Conservation Of Petroleum Appellant Pm Modi Ontvangen Van Roque

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