PM Modi's Visit to UAE: Energy and Defense Deals, Strategic Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Abu Dhabi, the first stop of his five-nation tour, on Friday. He met with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. In the meeting, energy and defense deals were made. Although PM Modi will only stay in Abu Dhabi for four hours, this small stop has caught the world's attention. His visit comes at a time when tensions in West Asia have escalated into a maritime crisis. The closure of the Hormuz Strait has left the world's third-largest energy consumer in a vulnerable position. In such a situation, PM Modi's meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is crucial. Abu Dhabi-based expert Ahmad Tahha has described PM Modi's UAE visit as the beginning of a new chapter. The visit is not limited to India's energy needs but also indicates a move towards new strategic relationships. Both countries have agreed on a framework for defense deals, although more details are yet to emerge. It is believed that UAE wants to replicate the defense deal between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, which was signed last year. The recent tensions between Iran and UAE have led Abu Dhabi to emphasize this. In the aftermath of the US-Iran conflict, UAE was the most affected by the Iranian army's attacks in the Gulf. UAE and India have a deep friendship, with many Indian nationals living there. India receives the most investment from UAE. Defense analyst Kamal Agrawal believes that India is completely dependent on UAE. He also mentions that UAE and Iran have good relations, and it cannot be ignored. India needs to maintain a delicate balance in this situation. The Gulf countries need India as much as India needs them.

अबू धाबी: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को शुक्रवार को पांच देशों की यात्रा के पहले पड़ाव के रूप में खाड़ी स्थित भारत के अहम सहयोगी संयुक्त अरब अमीरात पहुंचे हैं। पीएम मोदी ने राष्ट्रपति शेख मोहम्मद बिन जायद अल नाहयान से मुलाकात की। अबू धाबी में दोनों नेताओं की मुलाकात में ऊर्जा और रक्षा क्षेत्र में अहम समझौतों पर सहमति बनी है। हालांकि, पीएम मोदी अबू धाबी में केवल चार घंटे रुक रहे हैं, लेकिन इस छोटे से पड़ाव पर दुनिया की नजर बनी है। उनका यह दौरा ऐसे समय में हुआ है, जब पश्चिम एशिया का तनाव समुद्री संकट का रूप ले चुका है। होर्मुज स्ट्रेट से जहाजों की आवाजाही रुकी हुई है, जिसके चलते दुनिया में ऊर्जा की तीसरा सबसे बड़ा उपभोक्ता नाजुक मोड़ पर खड़ा है। ऐसी स्थिति में पीएम मोदी की UAE के राष्ट्रपति शेख मोहम्मद जायद अल नाहयान से मुलाकात बेहद अहम हो जाती है। अमीराती एक्सपर्ट अहमद ताहा ने पीएम मोदी की UAE यात्रा को नए अध्याय की शुरुआत कहा है.

अबू धाबी: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को शुक्रवार को पांच देशों की यात्रा के पहले पड़ाव के रूप में खाड़ी स्थित भारत के अहम सहयोगी संयुक्त अरब अमीरात पहुंचे हैं। पीएम मोदी ने राष्ट्रपति शेख मोहम्मद बिन जायद अल नाहयान से मुलाकात की। अबू धाबी में दोनों नेताओं की मुलाकात में ऊर्जा और रक्षा क्षेत्र में अहम समझौतों पर सहमति बनी है। हालांकि, पीएम मोदी अबू धाबी में केवल चार घंटे रुक रहे हैं, लेकिन इस छोटे से पड़ाव पर दुनिया की नजर बनी है। उनका यह दौरा ऐसे समय में हुआ है, जब पश्चिम एशिया का तनाव समुद्री संकट का रूप ले चुका है। होर्मुज स्ट्रेट से जहाजों की आवाजाही रुकी हुई है, जिसके चलते दुनिया में ऊर्जा की तीसरा सबसे बड़ा उपभोक्ता नाजुक मोड़ पर खड़ा है। ऐसी स्थिति में पीएम मोदी की UAE के राष्ट्रपति शेख मोहम्मद जायद अल नाहयान से मुलाकात बेहद अहम हो जाती है। अमीराती एक्सपर्ट अहमद ताहा ने पीएम मोदी की UAE यात्रा को नए अध्याय की शुरुआत कहा है





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India-UAE Relations PM Modi's Visit To UAE Energy Deals Defense Deals Strategic Ties Tensions In West Asia Maritime Crisis Hormuz Strait India-UAE-Iran Relations India-UAE-Saudi Arabia Relations

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