PM Modi arrives in Abu Dhabi for first leg of five-nation tour, signs strategic deals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Abu Dhabi on Friday for the first leg of his five-nation tour. He was greeted by President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders held a bilateral meeting and signed strategic deals in the areas of defense and energy. They also agreed on a framework for strategic defense partnership and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for strategic petroleum storage. The MoU was signed for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply as well. A MoU was also signed for the construction of a maintenance center for vessels. The Indian Infrastructure and RBL Bank announced investments of 5 billion US dollars. UAE's fighter jets escorted PM Modi to the airport.

अबू धाबी: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पांच देशों की अपनी यात्रा के पहले चरण में शुक्रवार 14 संयुक्त अरब अमीरात की राजधानी अबू धाबी पहुंचे हैं। अबू धाबी में राष्ट्रपति शेख मोहम्मद बिन जायद अल नाहयान ने उनका स्वागत किया। इसके बाद दोनों नेताओं के बीच द्विपक्षीय बैठक हुई, जिसमे रक्षा और ऊर्जा क्षेत्र समेत अहम समझौतों पर मुहर लगी है। दोनों देशों के बीच रणनीतिक रक्षा साझेदारी के लिए एक फ्रेमवर्क पर समझौता हुआ है।दोनों देशों के बीच रणनीतिक पेट्रोलियम भंडार बनाने पर MoU हस्ताक्षर किए हैं। इसके साथ ही लिक्विफाइड पेट्रोलियम गैस (LPG) की आपूर्ति पर अहम समझौता हुआ है। वडिनार में जहाजों की मरम्मत का क्ल्स्टर बनाने पर MoU साइन किया गया है। वहीं, भारतीय ढांचा, RBL बैंक और सम्मान कैपिटल में 5 अरब अमेरिकी डॉलर के निवेश का ऐलान किया गया है।UAE के फाइटर जेट ने किया पीएम मोदी को एस्कॉर्.

अबू धाबी: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पांच देशों की अपनी यात्रा के पहले चरण में शुक्रवार 14 संयुक्त अरब अमीरात की राजधानी अबू धाबी पहुंचे हैं। अबू धाबी में राष्ट्रपति शेख मोहम्मद बिन जायद अल नाहयान ने उनका स्वागत किया। इसके बाद दोनों नेताओं के बीच द्विपक्षीय बैठक हुई, जिसमे रक्षा और ऊर्जा क्षेत्र समेत अहम समझौतों पर मुहर लगी है। दोनों देशों के बीच रणनीतिक रक्षा साझेदारी के लिए एक फ्रेमवर्क पर समझौता हुआ है।दोनों देशों के बीच रणनीतिक पेट्रोलियम भंडार बनाने पर MoU हस्ताक्षर किए हैं। इसके साथ ही लिक्विफाइड पेट्रोलियम गैस (LPG) की आपूर्ति पर अहम समझौता हुआ है। वडिनार में जहाजों की मरम्मत का क्ल्स्टर बनाने पर MoU साइन किया गया है। वहीं, भारतीय ढांचा, RBL बैंक और सम्मान कैपिटल में 5 अरब अमेरिकी डॉलर के निवेश का ऐलान किया गया है।UAE के फाइटर जेट ने किया पीएम मोदी को एस्कॉर्





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Abu Dhabi PM Modi President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Bilateral Meeting Strategic Deals Defense And Energy Strategic Defense Partnership Strategic Petroleum Storage Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Maintenance Center For Vessels Indian Infrastructure RBL Bank Investments Of 5 Billion US Dollars UAE's Fighter Jets

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