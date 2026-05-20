PM Modi and Giorgia Meloni's First Official Visit to Italy: A Warm Welcome and a Viral Selfie

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's first official visit to Italy is a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations. The duo's warm welcome and a viral selfie on the platform have created a buzz on social media.

इटली पहुंचते ही पीएम मेलोनी ने पीएम मोदी का शानदार स्वागत किया। इसके बाद मेलोनी ने एक्स प्लेटफॉर्म पर पीएम मोदी के साथ एक सेल्फी पोस्ट की। यह सेल्फी कुछ ही देर में वायरल हो। सोशल मीडिया के हर प्लेटफॉर्म पर यह सेल्फी छा गई। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी अपनी विदेश यात्रा के अंतिम पड़ाव पर है। नार्वे के बाद अंतिम देश के दौरे के लिएइटली पहुंच चुके हैं। इटली पहुंचते ही पीएम मेलोनी ने पीएम मोदी का शानदार स्वागत किया। इसके बाद मेलोनी ने एक्स प्लेटफॉर्म पर पीएम मोदी के साथ एक सेल्फी पोस्ट की। यह सेल्फी कुछ ही देर में वायरल हो। सोशल मीडिया के हर प्लेटफॉर्म पर यह सेल्फी छा गई।का गर्मजोशी से स्वागत किया। उन्होंने अपने ऑफिशियल सोशल मीडिया हैंडल पर PM मोदी के साथ एक नई सेल्फी शेयर की। कैप्शन में मेलोनी ने लिखा, 'रोम में आपका स्वागत है, मेरे दोस्त!.

इटली पहुंचते ही पीएम मेलोनी ने पीएम मोदी का शानदार स्वागत किया। इसके बाद मेलोनी ने एक्स प्लेटफॉर्म पर पीएम मोदी के साथ एक सेल्फी पोस्ट की। यह सेल्फी कुछ ही देर में वायरल हो। सोशल मीडिया के हर प्लेटफॉर्म पर यह सेल्फी छा गई। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी अपनी विदेश यात्रा के अंतिम पड़ाव पर है। नार्वे के बाद अंतिम देश के दौरे के लिएइटली पहुंच चुके हैं। इटली पहुंचते ही पीएम मेलोनी ने पीएम मोदी का शानदार स्वागत किया। इसके बाद मेलोनी ने एक्स प्लेटफॉर्म पर पीएम मोदी के साथ एक सेल्फी पोस्ट की। यह सेल्फी कुछ ही देर में वायरल हो। सोशल मीडिया के हर प्लेटफॉर्म पर यह सेल्फी छा गई।का गर्मजोशी से स्वागत किया। उन्होंने अपने ऑफिशियल सोशल मीडिया हैंडल पर PM मोदी के साथ एक नई सेल्फी शेयर की। कैप्शन में मेलोनी ने लिखा, 'रोम में आपका स्वागत है, मेरे दोस्त!





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PM Modi Giorgia Meloni Italy European Tour Official Visit Warm Welcome Viral Selfie

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