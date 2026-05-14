PM's Appeal for Fuel Conservation Prompts Action in UP, PM Modi Urges People to Save Fuel

The escalating conflict between Iran and Israel-America has led to fuel shortages worldwide. In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to conserve fuel, and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the removal of additional vehicles from his ministers' convoys. Meanwhile, in Pilibhit, District Magistrate (DM) Dr. Gyanendra Singh has initiated a campaign to save fuel. He has removed his personal security escort and instructed officials to walk to the district collectorate and use vehicles only when absolutely necessary.

ईरान और इजरायल-अमेरिका के बीच चल रहे युद्ध के चलते दुनिया भर में पेट्रोल-डीजल समेत ईंधन की कमी होने लगी है। पीएम की अपील के बाद यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने भी मंत्रियों के काफिले में लगे अतिरिक्त वाहनों को हटाने का फरमान जारी किया। पीलीभीत के डीएम ज्ञानेंद्र सिंह ने भी ईंधन बचत को लेकर मुहिम शुरू की। उन्‍होंने सबसे पहले खुद की सुरक्षा में लगा एस्कॉर्ट हटा दिया। डीएम ज्ञानेंद्र सिंह ने अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिया कि जो भी अधिकारी कलेक्ट्रेट परिसर के पास बनी ऑफिसर्स कॉलोनी में रह रहे हैं,वह कोशिश करें कि कलेक्ट्रेट पैदल ही आएं और वाहनों का अति आवश्यक स्थिति में ही उपयोग करें। पीलीभीत के बांसुरी उद्योग को दिया बढ़ावा और 'टाइगर रिजर्व' के ईको-पर्यटन को बढ़ावा देना बड़ी उपलब्धियों में शामिल है। उनके बड़े फैसलों में अवैध अतिक्रमण पर सख्त कार्रवाई और जल संरक्षण हेतु अमृत सरोवरों का कायाकल्प प्रमुख है.

ईरान और इजरायल-अमेरिका के बीच चल रहे युद्ध के चलते दुनिया भर में पेट्रोल-डीजल समेत ईंधन की कमी होने लगी है। पीएम की अपील के बाद यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने भी मंत्रियों के काफिले में लगे अतिरिक्त वाहनों को हटाने का फरमान जारी किया। पीलीभीत के डीएम ज्ञानेंद्र सिंह ने भी ईंधन बचत को लेकर मुहिम शुरू की। उन्‍होंने सबसे पहले खुद की सुरक्षा में लगा एस्कॉर्ट हटा दिया। डीएम ज्ञानेंद्र सिंह ने अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिया कि जो भी अधिकारी कलेक्ट्रेट परिसर के पास बनी ऑफिसर्स कॉलोनी में रह रहे हैं,वह कोशिश करें कि कलेक्ट्रेट पैदल ही आएं और वाहनों का अति आवश्यक स्थिति में ही उपयोग करें। पीलीभीत के बांसुरी उद्योग को दिया बढ़ावा और 'टाइगर रिजर्व' के ईको-पर्यटन को बढ़ावा देना बड़ी उपलब्धियों में शामिल है। उनके बड़े फैसलों में अवैध अतिक्रमण पर सख्त कार्रवाई और जल संरक्षण हेतु अमृत सरोवरों का कायाकल्प प्रमुख है





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