Pakistan's Federal Government Extends Budget Cuts and Fuel Conservation Measures Amid Tensions in West Asia

In light of escalating tensions in West Asia, Pakistan's federal government has extended Spending Cuts and Fuel Conservation Measures until 13th June 2023. The Cabinet Division approved the announcement after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's approval. The decision was based on the recommendations of the committee responsible for implementing it.

इस्लामाबाद में जारी तनाव के बीच अनिश्चितता को ध्यान में रखते हुए, पाकिस्तान की संघीय सरकार ने सोमवार को खर्चों में कटौती और ईंधन बचत से संबंधित उपायों को 13 जून 2023 तक बढ़ा दिया। पाकिस्तान के प्रमुख मीडिया संस्थान जियो न्यूज के अनुसार, प्रधानमंत्री शहबाज शरीफ की मंजूरी के बाद कैबिनेट डिवीजन ने इस फैसले की अधिसूचना जारी की। यह निर्णय लागू करने वाली समिति की सिफारिशों के आधार पर लिया गया। नोटिफिकेशन के अनुसार, सरकारी वाहनों के लिए ईंधन सप्लाई में 50 प्रतिशत कटौती पहले की तरह बरकरार रहेगी। साथ ही, सरकार ने 60 प्रतिशत सरकारी वाहनों को सड़कों से बाहर रखने का निर्णय भी बरकरार रखा है। शहबाज शरीफ ने 9 मार्च को टीवी पर देश को संबोधित करते हुए खर्चों में कटौती योजना का ऐलान किया था, जिसमें सभी संघीय सरकारी संस्थानों पर लागू किया गया था, जैसे कि मंत्रालय, विभाग, सरकारी कंपनियां, स्वायत्त संस्थाएं, संसद, रक्षा संगठन और न्यायपालिका शामिल हैं। इस घोषणा को सरकार ने पेट्रोल और डीजल की कीमतों में 20 प्रतिशत बढ़ोतरी के कुछ दिनों बाद की गई थी। इस योजना के तहत, सरकारी दफ्तरों में चार दिन का कार्य सप्ताह लागू किया गया। हालांकि, बैंकिंग सेक्टर और जरूरी सेवाओं को इससे छूट दी गई.

इस्लामाबाद में जारी तनाव के बीच अनिश्चितता को ध्यान में रखते हुए, पाकिस्तान की संघीय सरकार ने सोमवार को खर्चों में कटौती और ईंधन बचत से संबंधित उपायों को 13 जून 2023 तक बढ़ा दिया। पाकिस्तान के प्रमुख मीडिया संस्थान जियो न्यूज के अनुसार, प्रधानमंत्री शहबाज शरीफ की मंजूरी के बाद कैबिनेट डिवीजन ने इस फैसले की अधिसूचना जारी की। यह निर्णय लागू करने वाली समिति की सिफारिशों के आधार पर लिया गया। नोटिफिकेशन के अनुसार, सरकारी वाहनों के लिए ईंधन सप्लाई में 50 प्रतिशत कटौती पहले की तरह बरकरार रहेगी। साथ ही, सरकार ने 60 प्रतिशत सरकारी वाहनों को सड़कों से बाहर रखने का निर्णय भी बरकरार रखा है। शहबाज शरीफ ने 9 मार्च को टीवी पर देश को संबोधित करते हुए खर्चों में कटौती योजना का ऐलान किया था, जिसमें सभी संघीय सरकारी संस्थानों पर लागू किया गया था, जैसे कि मंत्रालय, विभाग, सरकारी कंपनियां, स्वायत्त संस्थाएं, संसद, रक्षा संगठन और न्यायपालिका शामिल हैं। इस घोषणा को सरकार ने पेट्रोल और डीजल की कीमतों में 20 प्रतिशत बढ़ोतरी के कुछ दिनों बाद की गई थी। इस योजना के तहत, सरकारी दफ्तरों में चार दिन का कार्य सप्ताह लागू किया गया। हालांकि, बैंकिंग सेक्टर और जरूरी सेवाओं को इससे छूट दी गई





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Government Pakistan Government Spending Cuts Fuel Conservation Measures Tension West Asia

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