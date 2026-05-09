Pak-Bang border agreement ignites concerns, analysts query terms of unusual deal

Pak-Bang overseas engagement inspired controversy when its foreign ministers decided to sign a memorandum of understanding. The understanding, drafted during a ceremony in Dhaka, was intended to maintain a high-level communication between the countries to drive the coordinated humanitarian response and criminal justice measures. However, the development was met with criticism from analysts who are calling it suspicious. Analysts are challenging the terms, such as the absence of any physical border, thousands of kilometers between Pakistan and Bangladesh, and the absence of any target organization or stakeholders. Moreover, the credibility of the agreement is also being questioned as rumors of Pakistan's cross-border smuggling across Bangladesh to India and facilitation of mercenary troops for its clandestine activities applicable to both countries is holding the water. The weighty aspect is that y recent years, the relationship between the two nations has soured with growing Chinese influence in Pakistan's economy and a sharp increase in the quality and quantity of illegal drugs in Pakistan. Currently, smuggling runs almost along the entire northern border of Bangladesh, moves from Pakistan to India and into Bangladesh in a 'golden corridor' of Bengali smugglers, sensational as it may sound. Experts are expressing caution and uncertainty surrounding the understanding due to the significant nature of spying affairs between the two nations.

ढाका: पाकिस्तान और बांग्लादेश ने ढाका में बॉर्डर समझौता किया है जबकि दोनों देशों के बीच कोई बॉर्डर तो मिलता ही नहीं है। ऊपर से देखने पर पता चलता है कि बांग्लादेश और पाकिस्तान ने जानकारी शेयर करने, जॉइंट इंटेलिजेंस ऑपरेशन और कैपेसिटी-बिल्डिंग की कोशिशों के जरिए ड्रग्स तस्करी से निपटने के लिए मिलकर कोशिशों को मजबूत करने पर सहमति जताई है। इसके लिए दोनों देशों ने शुक्रवार को एक मेमोरेंडम ऑफ अंडरस्टैंडिंग (MoU) पर साइन किए, जिसका मकसद गैर-कानूनी ड्रग ट्रैफिकिंग, मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग और ड्रग के गलत इस्तेमाल को रोकने में सहयोग बढ़ाना है। लेकिन ढाका और इस्लामाबाद के बीच हुए इस संदिग्ध समझौते को लेकर गंभीर सवाल उठ रहे हैं.

ढाका: पाकिस्तान और बांग्लादेश ने ढाका में बॉर्डर समझौता किया है जबकि दोनों देशों के बीच कोई बॉर्डर तो मिलता ही नहीं है। ऊपर से देखने पर पता चलता है कि बांग्लादेश और पाकिस्तान ने जानकारी शेयर करने, जॉइंट इंटेलिजेंस ऑपरेशन और कैपेसिटी-बिल्डिंग की कोशिशों के जरिए ड्रग्स तस्करी से निपटने के लिए मिलकर कोशिशों को मजबूत करने पर सहमति जताई है। इसके लिए दोनों देशों ने शुक्रवार को एक मेमोरेंडम ऑफ अंडरस्टैंडिंग (MoU) पर साइन किए, जिसका मकसद गैर-कानूनी ड्रग ट्रैफिकिंग, मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग और ड्रग के गलत इस्तेमाल को रोकने में सहयोग बढ़ाना है। लेकिन ढाका और इस्लामाबाद के बीच हुए इस संदिग्ध समझौते को लेकर गंभीर सवाल उठ रहे हैं





NBT Hindi News / 🏆 20. in İN We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Border Agreement Pak-Bang Boundary Foreign Ministers Development Controversy Conflict Between Nations Customs Joint Operation Criminal Justice Measures Mummy-Of-Understanding China Influence Growing Criminal Activities Chinese Influence Mercenary Troops Illegal Drugs Bangladeshi Smugglers Cross-Border Smuggling

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IPL में पाकिस्तान की साजिश! प्लेऑफ से पहले बाहर होंगे ऑस्ट्रेलिया के धुरंधर? मच गया बवालAUS vs PAK ODI 2026: पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने मई 2026 के अंत में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ तीन मैचों की वनडे सीरीज का शेड्यूल जारी किया है।

Read more »

'भारत स्पेस वॉर में PAK से बहुत आगे', ऑपरेशन सिंदूर पर सेना का बयानलेफ्टिनेंट जनरल जुबिन मिनवाला ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान के 4 उपग्रह लॉन्च होने के बावजूद भारत आगे है. 2019 में बनी डिफेंस स्पेस एजेंसी ओप्टोसार सैटेलाइट लॉन्च कर चुकी है. 2047 तक स्पेस कमांड बनेगा.

Read more »

'काशी से इस्लामाबाद तक बहेगी गंगा, रावलपिंडी में लहराएगा तिंरगा'; राघव चड्ढा की PAK को चेतावनीराज्यसभा सांसद राघव चड्ढा ने पाकिस्तान को कड़ी चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि अगर वह नहीं सुधरा तो गंगा काशी से इस्लामाबाद तक बहेगी और रावलपिंडी में तिरंगा लहराएगा।

Read more »

Indonesia UCAV: भारत का पड़ोसी तुर्की की शरण में, दुनिया के पहले मानवरहित लड़ाकू विमान की डील, बदलेंगे समीकरणIndonesia Turkey UCAV Deal: इंडोनेशिया और तुर्की ने मानवरहित लड़ाकू विमानों की डील की है। इस डील में इंडोनेशिया को तुर्की से ये विमान मिलेंगे, जो उसकी क्षमता को बढ़ाएंगे।

Read more »

भारतीय सेना की English पर PAK अफसर को आपत्ति, पाकिस्तानियों ने ही कर दिया ट्रोलभारतीय सेना की अंग्रेजी प्रेस ब्रीफिंग पर सवाल उठाने के बाद पाकिस्तान सेना के प्रवक्ता अहमद शरीफ चौधरी सोशल मीडिया पर घिर गए. पाकिस्तान के पूर्व सैन्य अधिकारी आदिल फारूक राजा समेत कई यूजर्स ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान सेना के भीतर भी अंग्रेजी का इस्तेमाल होता है. इसके बाद यह मामला सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से चर्चा में आ गया.

Read more »

Women and Children's Safety Concerns in GhaziabadThe NCRB's India Crime Report 2024 reveals a significant increase in crimes against women and children in Ghaziabad. The report states that there was a substantial rise in the number of cases of children being victimized, with 713 cases recorded in 2024, compared to 208 and 189 cases in 2023 and 2022, respectively. The report also mentions a rise in the number of cases of women being victimized, with 1,265 cases recorded in 2024, compared to 904 and 1,063 cases in 2023 and 2022, respectively. The report highlights the need for a stronger police presence, better reporting systems, and awareness campaigns to ensure the safety of women and children in Ghaziabad and other cities.

Read more »