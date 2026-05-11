Panjab: Royal City Patiala's Sanitation Workers and Sewer Men's Strike Causes Big Trouble for City Residents

The strike by sanitation workers and sewer men in Punjab's Royal City Patiala has caused a lot of inconvenience to city residents. The strike, which has been ongoing for five days, has led to a complete breakdown in the city's sanitation arrangements. The city is filled with heaps of garbage, and the sewage system is also jammed, causing inconvenience to the residents. The situation has become so bad that residents are facing issues like bad odor, filth, and traffic disruption. On Monday, sanitation workers and sewer men staged a protest at the Sheorawala Gate, blocking the road and causing traffic chaos.

जागरण संवाददाता, पटियाला। पंजाब की रॉयल सिटी पटियाला में नगर निगम के सफाई सेवकों और सीवरमैन की हड़ताल अब शहरवासियों के लिए बड़ी परेशानी बनती जा रही है। पांच दिनों से जारी हड़ताल के चलते शहर में सफाई व्यवस्था पूरी तरह चरमरा गई है। जगह-जगह कूड़े के ढेर लग चुके हैं, जबकि सीवरेज जाम की शिकायतें लगातार बढ़ रही हैं। हालात ऐसे हो गए हैं कि लोगों को बदबू, गंदगी और यातायात बाधित होने जैसी कई परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। सोमवार को सफाई सेवकों और सीवरमैन ने शेरावाला गेट के आगे सड़क पर धरना लगाकर रास्ता बंद कर दिया। कर्मचारियों ने साफ कहा कि उनकी मांगें पूरी होने तक धरना पूरे दिन जारी रहेगा। सड़क बंद होने के कारण शेरावाला गेट से धर्मपुरा बाजार की तरफ जाने वाले यातायात को दूसरे मार्गों पर मोड़ना पड़ा। इससे शहर के कई अन्य हिस्सों में लंबा जाम लग गया और लोगों को काफी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ा.

जागरण संवाददाता, पटियाला। पंजाब की रॉयल सिटी पटियाला में नगर निगम के सफाई सेवकों और सीवरमैन की हड़ताल अब शहरवासियों के लिए बड़ी परेशानी बनती जा रही है। पांच दिनों से जारी हड़ताल के चलते शहर में सफाई व्यवस्था पूरी तरह चरमरा गई है। जगह-जगह कूड़े के ढेर लग चुके हैं, जबकि सीवरेज जाम की शिकायतें लगातार बढ़ रही हैं। हालात ऐसे हो गए हैं कि लोगों को बदबू, गंदगी और यातायात बाधित होने जैसी कई परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। सोमवार को सफाई सेवकों और सीवरमैन ने शेरावाला गेट के आगे सड़क पर धरना लगाकर रास्ता बंद कर दिया। कर्मचारियों ने साफ कहा कि उनकी मांगें पूरी होने तक धरना पूरे दिन जारी रहेगा। सड़क बंद होने के कारण शेरावाला गेट से धर्मपुरा बाजार की तरफ जाने वाले यातायात को दूसरे मार्गों पर मोड़ना पड़ा। इससे शहर के कई अन्य हिस्सों में लंबा जाम लग गया और लोगों को काफी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ा





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Patiala Royal City Sanitation Workers Sewer Men Strike Traffic Jam Garbage Sewage System Bad Odor Filth

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