Patanas Severe Heatwave Drives Electricity Demand to Record Levels

The demand for electricity in Patna has reached record levels due to severe heatwave. The maximum load recorded on Saturday was 862.3 MW. The demand for electricity in Patna is increasing rapidly due to severe heatwave. The maximum load recorded in Patna Electricity Supply Unit (PESU) area on Saturday was 862.3 MW, which is the highest this year. Although this figure is lower than the highest level recorded last year during the heatwave season, but the current pace suggests that a new record may be set in the coming days.

पटना में भीषण गर्मी के कारण बिजली की मांग इस साल रिकॉर्ड स्तर पर पहुंच गई है, शनिवार को अधिकतम लोड 862.3 मेगावाट दर्ज किया गया। बढ़ते तापमान के चलते घिसाल साल 862.3 मेगावाट का अधिकतम लोड।भीषण गर्मी के साथ राजधानी में बिजली की मांग लगातार नए रिकॉर्ड की ओर बढ़ रही है। पटना इलेक्ट्रिसिटी सप्लाई यूनिट (पेसू) क्षेत्र में शनिवार को बिजली का अधिकतम लोड 862.

3 मेगावाट दर्ज किया गया, जो इस वर्ष अब तक का सर्वाधिक है। हालांकि यह आंकड़ा पिछले वर्ष गर्मी के मौसम में दर्ज 883 मेगावाट के उच्चतम स्तर से अभी कम है, लेकिन मौजूदा रफ्तार को देखते हुए आने वाले दिनों में नया रिकॉर्ड बनने की संभावना जताई जा रही है। बढ़ते तापमान के कारण घरों, कार्यालयों और व्यावसायिक प्रतिष्ठानों में एयर कंडीशनर, कूलर, पंखे समेत अन्य बिजली उपकरणों के उपयोग में तेजी आई है। इसका असर बिजली खपत पर साफ दिख रहा है।पेसू के अनुसार, सबसे अधिक बिजली की मांग रात आठ बजे से मध्यरात्रि 12 बजे के बीच दर्ज की जा रही है। आंकड़ों के अनुसार छह मई को राजधानी में बिजली लोड 492 मेगावाट था, जो सात मई को बढ़कर 505 मेगावाट पहुंच गया। इसके बाद मांग लगातार बढ़ती रही। 14 मई को 632.1 मेगावाट, 15 मई को 679.9 मेगावाट, 16 मई को 755.5 मेगावाट, 17 मई को 814.4 मेगावाट, 18 मई को 805.7 मेगावाट, 19 मई को 808.6 मेगावाट, 20 मई को 827.5 मेगावाट, 21 मई को 856.8 मेगावाट और 22 मई को 852.6 मेगावाट लोड दर्ज किया गया। अप्रैल में भी बिजली मांग में तेजी देखी गई थी। एक अप्रैल को 504.3 मेगावाट लोड था, जो 24 अप्रैल तक बढ़कर 812.2 मेगावाट पहुंच गया।बढ़ती बिजली खपत के बीच फ्यूज काल सेंटर पर शिकायतों की संख्या भी तेजी से बढ़ी है। पेसू के 70 फ्यूज काल सेंटर संचालित हैं। आंकड़ों के अनुसार 14 मई से 20 मई के बीच कुल 9,306 फ्यूज शिकायतें दर्ज की गईं।इनमें 14 मई को 1,051, 15 मई को 1,157, 16 मई को 1,248, 17 मई को 1,447, 18 मई को 1,451, 19 मई को 1,347 और 20 मई को सबसे अधिक 1,605 शिकायतें प्राप्त हुईं। बिजली मांग बढ़ने के साथ उपभोक्ताओं की शिकायतों में भी इजाफा दर्ज किया जा रहा है





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Patanas Severe Heatwave Record Electricity Demand PESU Fuse Center Complaints Increased Electricity Consumption Increased Complaints

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