Roopa Ganguly Attempts Suicide Three Times, Suffered Chronic Mental Health Issues, Troubled Marriage

Despite popularizing iconic female characters on TV and performing in blockbuster Hindi films, Roopa Ganguly faced a number of hardships in her personal life. Being married, she experienced conflict due to long-lasting mental health issues, strained relationship with her husband till 2007, and even struggled financially. In 'Sach Ka Samna' 2015, she revealed that she attempted suicide three times, struggling with thoughts of wanting to end it all. Later, Roopa Ganguly opened up about her tumultuous marriage to Dhrubo Mukherjee. She struggled with finances and took financial support from others. In 2007, Roopa and Dhrubo decided to part ways. Roopa had also a romantic relationship with younger singer Dibyendu, but it too did not sustain. Roopa underwent extensive public exposure to stress and depression from her participation in such a public TV reality show figures prominently in her troubled times.

Roopa Ganguly Attempts Suicide Three Times: The iconic and memorable female characters on TV by Roopa Ganguly such as Draupadi in Mahabharat have made her a household name.

Despite acting on strong roles, she has faced severe hardships and trauma in her own life. She attempted suicide three times due to mental health issues, relationship struggles, and financial difficulties. Her marriage to Dhrubo Mukherjee, a mechanical engineer, was turbulent. The duo faced clashes due to their busy careers and incompatibility.

They had an 11-year-long marriage but eventually parted ways in 2007. Roopa Ganguly also had a relationship with a younger singer named Dibyendu, who was almost 13 years younger. She revealed her troubled personal life in 2015 when she appeared on the show 'Sach Ka Samna'





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Personal Stories Mental Health Roopa Ganguly Mahabharat Draupadi Marriage Mental Health Attempted Suicide Singer Dibyendu

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