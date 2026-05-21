Royal Enfield Against Competitors in April Sees Impressive Sales Growth

In April, Royal Enfield, a domestic company, witnessed a substantial increase in the sales of its motorcycles, surpassing competitors like Hero MotoCorp, TVS and Bajaj in India. This growth was particularly evident for the Classic 350 and Bullet 350 models, which were the best-selling ones.

Royal Enfield की इन मोटरसाइकल के सामने टीवीएस-बजाज से लेकर होंडा और हीरो तक फेल, अप्रैल में भी बंपर सेलरॉयल एनफील्ड की भारतीय बाजार में 350 सीसी से लेकर 650 सीसी सेगमेंट में एक से बढ़कर एक पॉपुलर मोटरसाइकल है और इनमें क्लासिक 350 टॉप सेलिंग है। इस देसी कंपनी की बीते अप्रैल में ज्यादाकर बाइक्स की बिक्री में अच्छी-खासी एनुअल ग्रोथ दिखी। बाकी मॉडल वाइज इनकी कैसी बिक्री हुई, आइए विस्तार से बताते हैं।रॉयल एनफील्ड कंपनी की मोटरसाइकल इंडियन मार्केट में धूम मचा रही हैं और बीते अप्रैल के आंकड़े जानकर आपका दिल कहेगा कि इस देसी कंपनी ने तो हीरो मोटोकॉर्प और होंडा से लेकर टीवीएस और बजाज जैसी कंपनियों की हालत खराब कर रखी है। जी हां, पिछले महीने रॉयल एनफील्ड ने कुल 1,04,129 मोटरसाइकल भारतीय बाजार में बेचे और यह आंकड़ा अप्रैल 2025 में बिकीं 76,002 यूनिट्स के मुकाबले 37 फीसदी की सालाना बढ़ोतरी के साथ हैं। क्लासिक 350 और बुलेट 350 की बंपर बिक्री हो रही है और ये दोनों टॉप सेलिंग मॉडल हैं। बाद बाकी 350 सीसी और 650 सीसी बाइक्स की कितनी यूनिट बिकी, आइए विस्तार से बताते हैं.

Royal Enfield की इन मोटरसाइकल के सामने टीवीएस-बजाज से लेकर होंडा और हीरो तक फेल, अप्रैल में भी बंपर सेलरॉयल एनफील्ड की भारतीय बाजार में 350 सीसी से लेकर 650 सीसी सेगमेंट में एक से बढ़कर एक पॉपुलर मोटरसाइकल है और इनमें क्लासिक 350 टॉप सेलिंग है। इस देसी कंपनी की बीते अप्रैल में ज्यादाकर बाइक्स की बिक्री में अच्छी-खासी एनुअल ग्रोथ दिखी। बाकी मॉडल वाइज इनकी कैसी बिक्री हुई, आइए विस्तार से बताते हैं।रॉयल एनफील्ड कंपनी की मोटरसाइकल इंडियन मार्केट में धूम मचा रही हैं और बीते अप्रैल के आंकड़े जानकर आपका दिल कहेगा कि इस देसी कंपनी ने तो हीरो मोटोकॉर्प और होंडा से लेकर टीवीएस और बजाज जैसी कंपनियों की हालत खराब कर रखी है। जी हां, पिछले महीने रॉयल एनफील्ड ने कुल 1,04,129 मोटरसाइकल भारतीय बाजार में बेचे और यह आंकड़ा अप्रैल 2025 में बिकीं 76,002 यूनिट्स के मुकाबले 37 फीसदी की सालाना बढ़ोतरी के साथ हैं। क्लासिक 350 और बुलेट 350 की बंपर बिक्री हो रही है और ये दोनों टॉप सेलिंग मॉडल हैं। बाद बाकी 350 सीसी और 650 सीसी बाइक्स की कितनी यूनिट बिकी, आइए विस्तार से बताते हैं





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India Royal Enfield Scaled Sales India Motor Cycle Market Monthly Sales Statistics Classic 350 Bullet 350 Competitors Rivals' Performance Sales Increase

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