Russia's Foreign Minister Insists Energy Supply to India Won't be Affected, Meeting PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently announced to increase India's fossil fuel imports by way of a significant gas deal with the country. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov believes that all energy supply deals between the two countries will be fulfilled no matter what. He also said that Russia considers India an important ally and they will stand by India's interest.

डिजिटल डेस्क, नई दिल्ली। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की देश में ईंधन की बचत की अपील के बीच भारत के खास दोस्त रूस से एक अच्छी खबर सामने आई है। रूस के विदेश मंत्री सर्गेई लावरोव ने भारत दौरे से पहले एक इंटरव्यू में कहा कि ऊर्जा आपूर्ति से जुड़े सभी समझौतों को हर हाल में पूरा किया जाएगा। लावरोन ने कहा कि रूस यह सुनिश्चित करेगा कि भारत के हितों को किसी तरह का नुकसान न पहुंचे। भारत और रूस के संबंधों पर बात करते हुए रूसी विदेश मंत्री ने कहा कि दोनों देशों के रिश्ते बहुत मजबूत और खास हैं। ऐसी कोई भी परिस्थिति नहीं हो सकती जिसमें दोनों देशों के रास्ते अलग हो जाएं। उन्होंने कहा कि ऊर्जा आपूर्ति के मामले में रूस ने कभी भी भारत के प्रति अपने दायित्वों को कम नहीं आंका है। भारत के हितों को कोई नुकसान नहीं पहुंचेगा- लावरोव सर्गेई लावरोव ने भरोसा दिलाते हुए कहा कि मैं गारंटी देता हूं कि रूस से होने वाली आपूर्ति के संबंध में भारत के हितों को कोई नुकसान नहीं पहुंचेगा। हम हर संभव कोशिश करेंगे कि यह अनुचित और बेईमान प्रतिस्पर्धा हमारे समझौतों को कई नुकसान न पहुंचे। रूस भारत को गैस, तेल और कोयले जैसे हाइड्रोकार्बन की आपूर्ति लगातार जारी रखे हुए है। भविष्य में दोनों देशों का सहयोग और भी मजबूत होगा। BRICS देशों विदेश मंत्रियों की बैठक के लिए भारत आएंगे लावरो.

डिजिटल डेस्क, नई दिल्ली। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की देश में ईंधन की बचत की अपील के बीच भारत के खास दोस्त रूस से एक अच्छी खबर सामने आई है। रूस के विदेश मंत्री सर्गेई लावरोव ने भारत दौरे से पहले एक इंटरव्यू में कहा कि ऊर्जा आपूर्ति से जुड़े सभी समझौतों को हर हाल में पूरा किया जाएगा। लावरोन ने कहा कि रूस यह सुनिश्चित करेगा कि भारत के हितों को किसी तरह का नुकसान न पहुंचे। भारत और रूस के संबंधों पर बात करते हुए रूसी विदेश मंत्री ने कहा कि दोनों देशों के रिश्ते बहुत मजबूत और खास हैं। ऐसी कोई भी परिस्थिति नहीं हो सकती जिसमें दोनों देशों के रास्ते अलग हो जाएं। उन्होंने कहा कि ऊर्जा आपूर्ति के मामले में रूस ने कभी भी भारत के प्रति अपने दायित्वों को कम नहीं आंका है। भारत के हितों को कोई नुकसान नहीं पहुंचेगा- लावरोव सर्गेई लावरोव ने भरोसा दिलाते हुए कहा कि मैं गारंटी देता हूं कि रूस से होने वाली आपूर्ति के संबंध में भारत के हितों को कोई नुकसान नहीं पहुंचेगा। हम हर संभव कोशिश करेंगे कि यह अनुचित और बेईमान प्रतिस्पर्धा हमारे समझौतों को कई नुकसान न पहुंचे। रूस भारत को गैस, तेल और कोयले जैसे हाइड्रोकार्बन की आपूर्ति लगातार जारी रखे हुए है। भविष्य में दोनों देशों का सहयोग और भी मजबूत होगा। BRICS देशों विदेश मंत्रियों की बैठक के लिए भारत आएंगे लावरो





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