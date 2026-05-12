Rubina Dilaik's career struggles revealed: TV actress reveals body shaming and insecurity in her career journey

Actress Rubina Dilak opened up about her career struggles and talked about facing body shaming and insecurity in the industry. She shared her desperate search for confidence and her struggles with being unsure about her fitness for the industry. The actress took a long time to feel confident and accept herself.

Rubina Dilaik career struggle: TV industry's popular actress Rubina Dilak today has made a big name for herself on the small screen. She has established a reputation across households through her serials.

However, her journey to success was not an easy one. She faced a lot of hardships in the early stages of her career. She shared her struggles in an interview, which moved her fans as well. The actress mentioned that she faced a lot of rejection and body shaming in the industry.

She once even faced a director who bluntly told her that her face was 'negative' and she would never be a lead heroine. In addition, she also spoke about the challenges she faced with her look and body. She mentioned how she struggled with insecurities due to the pressures in the industry and how she had to work hard to feel confident.

She also talked about how she had doubts about her fitness for the industry and how she overcame the





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Rubina Dilak Career Struggles Body Shaming Insecurity Confidence Fitness

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