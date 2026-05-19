RUSSIA'S PRESIDENT POUTIN'S INDIA VISIT: SIGNIFICANCE AND EXPECTATIONS

India-Russia relations have been decades old and robust. Their strength lies in defense, energy, space and trade sectors. BRICS, a grouping which includes China, Brazil, and South Africa, is expected to discuss global security, energy crisis, renewed cooperation with Russia, less dependence on dollar, and new economic model. Special discussions are expected to focus on defense cooperation and energy sector. BRICS meetings also promise significant discussions on the need to enhance presence of developing nations in global institutions and use of local currency for trade. Russia's President's visit signals a potential shift in global power balance, towards BRICS countries. The visit of PM Modi to Norway has also brought sharp focus on the growing Indo-Norwegian relationship and the depth of ties.

पश्चिम एशिया में बढ़ते तनाव और बदलते अंतरराष्ट्रीय हालात के बीच रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन का भारत दौरा वैश्विक राजनीति में काफी अहम माना जा रहा है। BRICS शिखर सम्मेलन में हिस्सा लेने के लिए पुतिन भारत आएंगे, जो पूरी दुनिया की नजरें टिकी हुई हैं। BRICS समूह में भारत, रूस, चीन, ब्राजील और दक्षिण अफ्रीका जैसे कई उभरती अर्थव्यवस्थाएं शामिल हैं। इस संगठन का प्रभाव तेजी से बढ़ा है और अब यह सिर्फ आर्थिक मंच नहीं, बल्कि वैश्विक राजनीति में भी बड़ी भूमिका निभाने वाला संगठन बनता जा रहा है। ऐसे में रूस के राष्ट्रपति का भारत आना कई रणनीतिक संकेत दे रहा है.

पश्चिम एशिया में बढ़ते तनाव और बदलते अंतरराष्ट्रीय हालात के बीच रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन का भारत दौरा वैश्विक राजनीति में काफी अहम माना जा रहा है। BRICS शिखर सम्मेलन में हिस्सा लेने के लिए पुतिन भारत आएंगे, जो पूरी दुनिया की नजरें टिकी हुई हैं। BRICS समूह में भारत, रूस, चीन, ब्राजील और दक्षिण अफ्रीका जैसे कई उभरती अर्थव्यवस्थाएं शामिल हैं। इस संगठन का प्रभाव तेजी से बढ़ा है और अब यह सिर्फ आर्थिक मंच नहीं, बल्कि वैश्विक राजनीति में भी बड़ी भूमिका निभाने वाला संगठन बनता जा रहा है। ऐसे में रूस के राष्ट्रपति का भारत आना कई रणनीतिक संकेत दे रहा है





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POLITICS BRICS GLOBAL SECURITY EUCRUAN CRISIS SPECIAL MEETINGS DEFENSE COOPERATION ENERGY SECTOR RUSSIA INDIA INDIRA GANDHI POPULARITY NORWAY

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