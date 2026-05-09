RUSSIA-SAUDI ARABIA-US TALKS ON WEST ASIA TENSIONS

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had a significant phone conversation on the escalating tensions in West Asia and the situation in the Strait of Hormuz. The conversation took place amid growing tensions between the US and Israel and Iran, which have raised concerns about instability in the entire region. Russia emphasized the need for support for ongoing talks between Iran and the US and urged against any new military action. It warned that a new military conflict could have severe consequences for not only Iran but also its neighboring countries. The Strait of Hormuz, a crucial maritime trade route, carries a significant portion of global oil supply. Any military tensions in the region could have a direct impact on the global energy market and the global economy. The two leaders agreed to maintain communication and work towards a long-term and sustainable solution for the region.

"मास्को, 9 मई (आईएएनएस)। रूसी विदेश मंत्री सर्गेई लावरोव और शेख अब्दुल्ला बिन जायद अल नाहयान ने पश्चिम एशिया में बढ़ते तनाव और स्ट्रेट ऑफ होर्मुज की स्थिति को लेकर महत्वपूर्ण फोन वार्ता की। यह बातचीत ऐसे समय हुई है जब अमेरिका और इजरायल के ईरान के साथ बढ़ते टकराव ने पूरे खाड़ी क्षेत्र में अस्थिरता की आशंका बढ़ा दी है। रूस के विदेश मंत्रालय द्वारा जारी बयान के अनुसार, दोनों नेताओं ने होर्मुज जलडमरूमध्य की सुरक्षा और इस मुद्दे पर संयुक्त राष्ट्र में चल रही चर्चाओं पर विस्तार से विचार-विमर्श किया। रूस ने इस दौरान स्पष्ट किया कि क्षेत्रीय स्थिरता बनाए रखने के लिए ईरान और अमेरिका के बीच जारी बातचीत को समर्थन मिलना चाहिए और किसी भी तरह की नई सैन्य कार्रवाई से बचना जरूरी है। रूस ने चेतावनी दी कि यदि क्षेत्र में फिर से व्यापक सैन्य संघर्ष भड़कता है तो इसका असर केवल ईरान तक सीमित नहीं रहेगा, बल्कि पड़ोसी देशों में भी आम नागरिकों और महत्वपूर्ण नागरिक ढांचे को भारी नुकसान पहुंच सकता है। मास्को ने कहा कि मौजूदा हालात में कूटनीतिक प्रयासों को कमजोर करना पूरे क्षेत्र के लिए गंभीर खतरा साबित हो सकता है। स्ट्रेट ऑफ होर्मुज दुनिया के सबसे महत्वपूर्ण समुद्री व्यापार मार्गों में गिना जाता है। वैश्विक तेल आपूर्ति का बड़ा हिस्सा इसी रास्ते से होकर गुजरता है। ऐसे में यहां किसी भी प्रकार का सैन्य तनाव अंतरराष्ट्रीय ऊर्जा बाजार और वैश्विक अर्थव्यवस्था पर सीधा असर डाल सकता है। हाल के दिनों में ईरान, अमेरिका और इजरायल के बीच बढ़ती बयानबाजी और सैन्य गतिविधियों ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय समुदाय की चिंता बढ़ा दी है। कई देशों में ईंधन की कीमतों में भी भारी इजाफा हुआ है। रूसी विदेश मंत्रालय के मुताबिक, दोनों देशों के विदेश मंत्रियों ने संपर्क बनाए रखने और क्षेत्र में दीर्घकालिक तथा टिकाऊ समाधान के लिए सभी पक्षों के बीच समन्वय बढ़ाने पर सहमति जताई। --आईएएनएस केआर/ डिस्क्लेमरः यह आईएएनएस न्यूज फीड से सीधे पब्लिश हुई खबर है.

इसके साथ न्यूज नेशन टीम ने किसी तरह की कोई एडिटिंग नहीं की है. ऐसे में संबंधित खबर को लेकर कोई भी जिम्मेदारी न्यूज एजेंसी की ही होगी।





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Russia Saudi Arabia US Iran Strait Of Hormuz Tensions Telephone Conversation Support For Talks Military Action Global Energy Market Global Economy

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