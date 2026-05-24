Rajasthan: Government Bans Foreign Travel Attempts to Reduce Budget and Energy Consumption

The state government of Rajasthan under Chief Minister Bhagnlal has banned all government expenditure on foreign travel. This move aims to reduce costs and energy. Several guidelines are issued for all departments. The move also aims to reduce the use of non-essential vehicles, encourage the use of electric and hybrid vehicles and promote digitization.

Rajasthan : PM Modi's appeal has an impact. Bhagnlal Government has banned all government travel expenses on foreign travel . PM Narendra Modi's appeal on petrol and diesel to save has an effect in Rajasthan Government .

Rajasthan Bhagnlal Government put ban on all government travels in all departments, officials and employees due to budget and energy saving. Finance Department issued these guidelines for the cost saving and energy saving. All departments have to follow strictly according to these guidelines. New policy aims to buy all kind of vehicle for officials first, where only electric vehicle allowed for city officials.

Employee and officials have to reduce non-essential vehicle use, decreasing number of government vehicles, video conferencing, and digitization. Private and government vehicles could be used for shared travels. No professional event is allowed to be held in hotel. H car is required for all distinguished individuals.

A task plan to strengthen the electric vehicle charging infrastructure and approve the pending charging station has been prepared. Departments have to use video conferencing and reduce face-to-face meetings. E-office, E-filings, and 'raj-kaaj' portal usage has been mandatory. Training programs can be now conducted online





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