Rajasthan Weather Update: Severe heat wave, no respite in sight for months

The heat wave in Rajasthan has lasted for nearly three months, with no respite in sight. The Meteorological Department has made predictions about the heatwave persisting for the next few days, indicating that dust storms are likely to pick up in intensity. The state is also facing high temperatures with no sign of clouds or rain, leading to a prolonged heatwave in the state.

Rajasthan Weather Update: Severe heat wave continues for over a month with no let-up in sight, as the state witnesses the longest stretch of summer in over three decades.

While rain clouds have been on the lookout for a break from the heat and three-day respite is expected next week, the ominous clouds of doom remain distant. The Meteorological Department has predicted that this time there will be no respite from the scorching heat of nine-month droughts despite some respite from the dust storms in the upcoming phase





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Rajasthan Heat Wave Prolonged Heatwave Dust Storms High Temperatures Meteoinfo Department Prediction

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