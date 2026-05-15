Rajasthan: New arrangement to protect mobile users from promotional calls and messages

The new arrangement aims to protect mobile users from promotional calls and messages from banks and other financial companies without their explicit consent. The pilot project has been completed and it can be officially implemented soon. The new arrangement will be operated through a separate platform, which is being prepared by the TRAI (Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of India). The new arrangement will require a separate permission for marketing and promotional activities and will help in reducing cyber fraud. Customers can check on the online platform which services or promotional activities they have given their consent for and can also withdraw their consent at any time.

Rajasthan : Mobile users to be protected from promotional calls and messages from banks and other financial companies with a new arrangement . Under this, banks will not be able to send promotional calls or messages without the explicit consent of the customer.

This arrangement will be operated through a separate platform, which is being prepared by the TRAI (Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of India). The pilot project is complete and it can be officially implemented soon. According to TRAI officials, banks and financial companies have been sending promotional offers and messages based on the consent form filled out by the customer at the time of opening a bank account. The new arrangement requires a separate permission for marketing and promotional activities.

Customers can check on the online platform which services or promotional activities they have given their consent for. They can also withdraw their consent at any time





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Rajasthan New Arrangement Promotional Calls Promotional Messages Customer Consent Separate Platform TRAI Telecommunications Regulatory Authority Of Ind Pilot Project Cyber Fraud

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