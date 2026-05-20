Rape Accusations in Campus Girl Disappearance Case, Latest Viral Video Changes Scenario

A college girl in Mahoba has made rape allegations and body shaming accusations against her husband, a local resident. She was preparing for the NEET exam when she disappeared, and her body was found after 16 days. The latest viral video has changed the scenario. Since the girl and her husband have made statements contradicting the viral video, the case is likely to be further investigated.

Mahoba News: Which male against whom the case of rape had been lodged, to whom the girl whose disappearance for 16 days, having completed her preparation for the NEET exam, has been found, made a shocking statement after her arrest.

After the removal of the video of her marriage with the main accused, the situation completely changed. A girl preparing for the NEET exam in Mahoba, a resident of the city, went missing in mysterious circumstances during her return from the library. 16 days after her disappearance, she was found by the police and made serious allegations against the accused. The police have started interrogation of three young men.

At the same time, the video of her marriage with the main accused has been widely circulated on the internet. The situation arising out of this video has completely changed the case. The girl, a resident of a village in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, who lives in Mahoba, was engaged in preparing for the NEET exam in Mahoba. The girl alleged that while coming out of the library, some car-borne boys forcibly abducted her and raped her.

She alleged that she was made to take drugs. She made allegations of threat of murder by her husband and also of cutting her hands with a knif





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