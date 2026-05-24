Severe Heatwave in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, and Other States

The temperature in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, and Chhattisgarh has reached record highs, with temperatures soaring to 43 degrees Celsius. The heatwave has caused severe discomfort to people, leading to water shortage, fatigue, and heatstroke. Experts advise wearing light-colored cotton clothes, keeping the head covered, and carrying water during travel. Drinking plenty of water, consuming ORS, coconut water, lassi, and lime water can also help in managing the heat. If anyone experiences weakness, dizziness, or other health issues, they should seek medical attention immediately.

आज तापमान 3 डिग्री बढ़कर 43 डिग्री सेल्सियस पहुंचा, दोपहर के समय सन्नाटागाजबाद में तेज गति से गर्म हवाएं चल रहीं हैं। आज तापमान भी बढ़ा है। जिससे लोगों को भीषण गर्मी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। सुबह न्यूनतम तापमान 31 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। जबकि दिन का तापमान 43 डिग्री सेल्सियस पहुंच गया है। दोपहर के समयशनिवार को सुबह में हल्की बूंदाबांदी हुई। कुछ स्थानों पर हल्की फुहार पड़ने मौसम का मिजाज बदल गया। भीषण गर्मी से लोगों को राहत मिली है। सुबह से दोपहर तक बादल छाए रहे, उसके बाद धूप खिली। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार सुबह न्यूनतम तापमान 28 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया, जबकि दिन में अधिकतम तापमान 41 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। लेकिन आज रविवार को फिर भीषण गर्मी है। गर्मी को देखते हुए विशेषज्ञों ने लोगों को दोपहर 12 बजे से 3 बजे के बीच जरूरी काम होने पर ही बाहर निकलने की सलाह दी है। उन्होंने कहा कि हल्के रंग के सूती कपड़े पहनें और सिर को गमछे, टोपी या छाते से ढककर रखें। सफर के दौरान पानी साथ रखना भी जरूरी बताया गया है।डॉक्टरों के अनुसार तेज गर्मी में शरीर में पानी की कमी, थकान और चक्कर आने जैसी समस्याएं बढ़ सकती हैं। इससे बचने के लिए अधिक मात्रा में पानी पीने की सलाह दी गई है। साथ ही ओआरएस, नारियल पानी, छाछ, लस्सी और नींबू पानी जैसे पेय पदार्थों का सेवन फायदेमंद बताया गया है। विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि अगर किसी व्यक्ति को कमजोरी, चक्कर या तबीयत खराब महसूस हो तो तुरंत डॉक्टर से संपर्क करना चाहिए।14 साल का रिकॉर्ड टूटा, डेहरी का पारा 45.

1 डिग्रीपंजाब-चंडीगढ़ में 3 दिन हीटवेव का अलर्टदोपहर बाद मिल सकती है भीषण गर्मी से थोड़ी राहतछत्तीसगढ़ में भीषण गर्मी, राजनांदगांव में पारा 46°C पहुंचा5 जिलों में तेज बारिश, सुपौल में ओले भी गिर





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Delhi-NCR Heatwave Punjab Heatwave Chhattisgarh Heatwave Severe Heatwave Heatwave Precautions Heatwave Relief Heatwave Impact On Health Heatwave Record Temperatures Heatwave In India

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