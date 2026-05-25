Severe Heatwave in UP, Hospitals See Surge in Heatstroke, Insomnia, Mental Stress

The heatwave in Uttar Pradesh has been relentless, with Banda registering a high temperature of 46.8 degrees Celsius. Hospitals are seeing an increase in heatstroke, insomnia, and mental stress. The maximum temperature in the state reached 46.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The heat and power outages are affecting people's health. Hospitals are seeing an increase in heatstroke and heat stress cases. People are reporting issues with sleep and restlessness. The number of patients seeking treatment for sleep disorders has increased by 15-20%. The heatwave has also led to an increase in mental health cases. Patients are reporting symptoms such as headache, dizziness, and blurred vision. The number of patients seeking treatment for dehydration and stomach issues has also increased. The heatwave has also led to an increase in mental health cases. Patients are reporting symptoms such as headache, dizziness, and blurred vision. The number of patients seeking treatment for dehydration and stomach issues has also increased.

यूपी में भीषण गर्मी, 46.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस तापमान के साथ बांदा प्रदेश का सबसे गर्म शहर उत्तर प्रदेश में भीषण गर्मी का प्रकोप जारी है, बांदा में 46.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस तापमान दर्ज किया गया। अस्पतालों में हीट स्ट्रोक, नींद की कमी और मानसिक स गर्मी कम होने का नाम नहीं ले रही। रविवार को भी बांदा का अधिकतम तापमान प्रदेश में सर्वाधिक 46.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। उधर, गर्मी और बिजली किल्लत लोगों को बीमार कर रही है। अस्पतालों में हीट स्ट्रोक व हीट स्ट्रेस के मरीज बढ़ रहे हैं। लोग नींद न आने व चिड़चिड़ेपन की शिकायत लेकर पहुंच रहे हैं। अस्पतालों में 15 से 20 प्रतिशत तक मरीज निद्राविकार की शिकायत कर रहे हैं। रविवार को झांसी, प्रयागराज व उरई में अधिकतम तापमान 45.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। लखनऊ का अधिकतम तापमान सामान्य से 2.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस बढ़कर 42.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र के अनुसार प्रदेश में अगले चार दिनों तक दिन के साथ रातें भी गर्म रहेंगी। बांदा, चित्रकूट, कौशांबी, प्रयागराज, फतेहपुर, प्रतापगढ़, मीरजापुर, चंदौली, वाराणसी, संत रविदास नगर सहित आसपास के 10 जिलों में सोमवार को अधिकतम तापमान 40 से 50 डिग्री सेल्सियस के बीच रहने की संभावना है। मौसम विभाग ने इन जिलों में लू को लेकर रेड अलर्ट के साथ ही दोपहर में बाहर न निकलने की चेतावनी जारी की है। गर्मी में अचानक मौसम में बदलाव आने से नींद के मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ जाती है। रोगी नींद की दवा भी लेते हैं तो भी उनकी नींद प्रभावित होती है। लखनऊ स्थित डॉ.

राम मनोहर लोहिया आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान लखनऊ के मानसिक रोग विभाग में एसोसिएट प्रोफेसर डा.

जिलानी ने बताया कि अधिक गर्मी पड़ने से नींद की समस्या 15 से 20 प्रतिशत तक बढ़ जाती है। 10 से 20 प्रतिशत तक मानसिक रोगी भी बढ़ जाते है। डिहाइड्रेशन की वजह से लोगों में डिप्रेशन के लक्षण बढ़ते हैं। बेचैनी और उदासी बढ़ जाती है। कुछ मरीजों को मेनिया (मानसिक बीमारी) भी हो जाती है। ऐसे मरीज अधिक बोलने लगते हैं।सिरदर्द, चक्कर आने, आंखों में धुंधला दिखने जैसे लक्षणों के साथ मरीज इलाज के लिए अस्पताल पहुंच रहे हैं। मेरठ के लाला लाजपत राय मेडिकल कॉलेज की ओपीडी में प्रतिदिन 300 मरीज आते हैं जिनमें से इन दिनों 50 से 60 मरीज तेज सिरदर्द और चक्कर के आ रहे हैं। उल्टी-दस्त के 28 मरीज भर्ती हुए हैं। डिहाइड्रेशन के मरीज भी आ रहे हैं। हालांकि हीट वेव वार्ड में अभी तक हीट स्ट्रोक का कोई मरीज नहीं भर्ती हुआ है। कानपुर के अस्पतालों में भी नींद और बेचैनी की समस्या के साथ प्रतिदिन 250 से ज्यादा मरीज पहुंच रहे हैं। इनमें युवा, बुजुर्ग, महिला और बच्चे तक शामिल हैं। मनोरोग विभागाध्यक्ष प्रो.

धनंजय चौधरी ने बताया कि ज्यादातर मरीजों को चिड़चिड़ापन, नींद नहीं आने और बेचैनी की समस्या है। मेडिसिन विभाग में हर दिन 120 से ज्यादा मरीज नींद नहीं आने और पेट संबंधित बीमारियों की शिकायत के साथ पहुंच रहे हैं। प्रदेश के अन्य अस्पतालों में भी इस तरह के मरीज बढ़ रहे हैं





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Heatwave Banda Severe Heat Hospitals Heatstroke Insomnia Mental Stress Patients Increase Increase In Cases Heat Related Issues Mental Health Cases Symptoms Patients Seeking Treatment Dehydration Stomach Issues

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