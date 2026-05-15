Shocking Human Trafficking Case in Dehradun: Three Girls Rescued, One Suspected of HIV Positive, School's Basement Used as Hideout

A shocking human trafficking case has come to light in Dehradun, the capital of Uttarakhand. Three girls, from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Meghalaya, were rescued from a prestigious private school's basement, where the accused operated. One of the rescued girls is suspected of being HIV positive, adding to the sensitivity of the case. The school's basement was used as a hideout by the accused, who believed that no one would pay attention to suspicious activities in a school. The police have arrested two operators and are searching for the main mastermind, who is still on the run.

Crime News : Uttarakhand's capital city, Dehradun, has witnessed a shocking incident that has shocked both humanity and education systems. A prestigious private school, Kisan Nagar Extension, located in the posh area of Kanti Nagar, was found to be involved in human trafficking .

The police conducted a raid in the school premises, thanks to the prompt action of local residents and a Hindu organization. The rescue operation of three rescued girls, who are from Uttar Pradesh (Meerut), Haryana (Faridabad), and Meghalaya, has left anyone with a sensitive heart devastated. The girls were lured with the promise of good job opportunities and were forced into sexual relationships, and their private videos were also shot.

Later, they were threatened with death and forced into the world of human trafficking. In the case of a girl from Meghalaya, the cruelty reached new heights. She was even handed over to traffickers by her own boyfriend, lured by a few rupees and alcohol. The school's basement was used as a hideout by the accused, who believed that no one would pay attention to suspicious activities in a school.

During the raid, the police found evidence of illegal activities, including liquor, marijuana, obscene materials, and a diary with a list of 'ratings' of the girls. One of the rescued girls is suspected to be HIV positive, which has added to the sensitivity of the case. The police have arrested two operators and are searching for the main mastermind, who is still on the run.

The incident has raised serious questions about the safety of schools in resettlement areas and the verification of people from other states. The case has been registered under various sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act





rpbreakingnews / 🏆 11. in İN We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Human Trafficking Shocking Incident Girls Rescued HIV Positive School's Basement

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Delhi-Dehradun Greenfield Highway पर 'फ्री सेवा' होगी बंद, टोल टैक्स वसूली की तारीख हुई तयदिल्ली-देहरादून ग्रीनफील्ड हाईवे पर टोल टैक्स वसूली शुरू होगी। बागपत के काठा टोल प्लाजा से दिल्ली के लिए कार का टोल 240 रुपये निर्धारित किया गया है। ।

Read more »

NEET paper leak 2026 investigation handed over to CBI, questions raised over NEET paper leak 2024 caseThe Central Government has instructed the CBI to investigate the NEET paper leak 2026 case, similar to the NEET paper leak 2024 case. The alleged mastermind, Sanjeev Mukhia, is still in jail for the 2024 NEET paper leak case, while the 2026 case is being investigated due to the leak of the NEET paper in 2024. The investigation is being questioned due to the release of Sanjeev Mukhia on bail in the 2024 NEET paper leak case.

Read more »

उत्तराखंड दिनभर, 10 बड़ी खबरें: टंकी से उतर अस्पताल पहुंचीं रौतेला, बदमाशों ने बेहोश होने तक पीटा; हफ्ते मे...Uttarakhand Dinbhar Top 10 News: Dehradun nursing protest ends, Dhami cabinet big decisions, CBSE result, Uttarakhand rain alert and latest updates.

Read more »

NEET केस- अब तक 7 हिरासत में: 3-3 महाराष्ट्र और राजस्थान, 1 हरियाणा से; पुलिस बोली- राजस्थान में 1 हजार कैं...NEET UG 2026, NEET UG 2026 Case, NEET UG 2026 Row, NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Case, NTA, NEET News Live

Read more »

Kanpur News: नौकरी का झांसा देकर देह व्यापार कराने का खुलासा, मां-बेटे गिरफ्तारHuman trafficking case Kanpur:कानपुर के बर्रा इलाके में नौकरी का झांसा देकर देह व्यापार कराने के मामले में पुलिस ने मां-बेटे को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया। पीड़िता की शिकायत पर मामला सामने आया, जिसमें शारीरिक शोषण और धमकी के गंभीर आरोप लगाए गए हैं।

Read more »

दिल्ली में 3 साल की बच्ची से रेप मामले में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, पीड़िता बोली- टीचर के सामने हुई हैवानियतDelhi School Child Rape Case: इस मामले में पहले पुलिस ने स्कूल के 57 वर्षीय एक केयरटेकर को गिरफ्तार किया था। हालांकि, द्वारका कोर्ट ने हाल ही में उसे जमानत दे दी।

Read more »