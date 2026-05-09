Sonam Kapoor Second Son Name Meaning: Bollywood Icon's Son Named Rudralok Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor's second son has been named Rudralok Kapoor Ahuja, reflecting their Indian spiritual and cultural background. The name holds great importance and symbolizes strength, transformation, and renewal.

Sonam Kapoor Second Son Name Meaning: Bollywood's fashion and lifestyle icon Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their second son on 29 March 2026.

Finally, the couple revealed their second son's name was Rudralok Kapoor Ahuja. The name holds a deep Indian spiritual and cultural significance. The name was revealed along with a post in which the meaning of the name was also shared. Hindu symbolism and spirituality are clearly visible in the name and a divine cosmic coincidence was felt by the couple when their second son was born on an auspicious day of Ekadashi, which is considered sacred. The name Rudralok means 'Spiritual Sunrise' or 'Divine Complicated' in Hindi





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