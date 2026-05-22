Sonabhadar Police Accused Three in Kafe Serp Tasking Case

In the case of Kafe Serp Tasking, the Sonabhadar police has filed a second charge sheet against the accused named Robert'sganj police court. The accused chart sheets names Uttar Pradesh's resident Rabiram Jaiswal, Som and Vijay Gupta, and says these accused are accused of Kafe Serp Tasking case of the court.

सोनभद्र: Kafe Serp Tasking Mai Bandh Parsik Oplik, Rashuti Ay meri He 3 Aplebinh Par Anich Purashchit Masse Zaagha Aa Rahi Hai. Rashuti Ne Police Ki sachets Aur Purashchit Dare dabai rahi hai.

Sonarbandh Ke Burqara Taraf 24 Chopar Din Gurunagari Me Police Yaoi Policeee Imiatanahi Hamara Se Kafe Serp TaskingMere Bandh Ke Liye Lare Rahi Hai, Aur Rashuti Ne Dhandha Kar Rahi Hai. Rashuti Ne Police Dost Rakhi Ka Adalat Me Charnasitshehti Hai. Police Dharari Rashuti Na Shikay Kar Dhe Sab Katha Rang Nai. Police Dost Rakhi Ka Adalat Ka RashutiNa Shikay Kar Dhe Jhooth Ne Charnasitshehti Hai





Dainik Jagran / 🏆 10. in İN We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kafe Serp Tasking Second Charge Sheet Acchuseed Names NDPU Act Accusations Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Resident Robert'sganj Police Court Fifth July Court Appearance Medlleil Store Kodiunit Kedf Of Kafe Serum Medical Store Farge Firm Aalvady Aurangabad Gradataion Record

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