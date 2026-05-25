Stock Market Today: Share Market Begins Strongly, US-Iran Peace Deal Expected; Oil Prices Expected to Rise Today

The stock market is expected to see a strong start today, with the possibility of a peace deal between the US and Iran. The oil prices are also expected to rise today, after falling to their lowest levels in two weeks.

Stock Market Today: Share Market में तेज शुरुआत की उम्मीद, यूएस-ईरान के बीच हो सकता है शांति समझौता; गिरे तेल के दाम आज शेयर बाजार में जोरदार बढ़ोतरी की उम्मीद है, गिफ्ट निफ्टी में उछाल दर्ज किया गया। अमेरिका-ईरान शांति समझौते की संभावना से तेल की कीमतें गिरीं, वहीं आज सोमवार को शेयर बाजार ( Stock Market Today) में जोरदार बढ़ोतरी हो सकती है। दरअसल सुबह 8 बजे के करीब गिफ्ट निफ्टी 260 अंक या 1.

10 फीसदी की बढ़ोतरी के साथ 23,951 पर है। दरअसल सोमवार को तेल की कीमतें दो हफ्तों के अपने सबसे निचले स्तर पर फिसल गईं, क्योंकि इस बात की उम्मीद बढ़ गई है कि अमेरिका और ईरान शांति समझौते के करीब पहुँच रहे हैं। तेल के दामों में 5 फीसदी से अधिक की गिरावट आई है





Dainik Jagran / 🏆 10. in İN We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Stock Market Share Market US-Iran Peace Deal Oil Prices GIFT NIFTY Monday Oil Prices US-Iran Peace Deal Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil Prices Oil

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