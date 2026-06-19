Study Medical in Russia: Future of PG and Job Prospects

Pavan Yadav, a medical student from Russia's Penza University, shared his insights on the future of PG in Russia and job prospects. He explained that PG in Russia is known as 'Clinical Residency' or 'Internship' and is a 2-3 year training program for medical graduates. The program includes advanced coursework, hospital-based practical training, and research, making doctors certified specialists in fields like surgery, cardiology, and pediatrics.

Study Medical in Russia: Russia is a popular country for medical study, where thousands of Indian students pursue their MBBS degrees. However, some students are confused about pursuing PG in Russia.

India often chooses Russia as a destination for medical study due to its affordable and high-quality education. Every year, thousands of Indian medical students come to Russia to pursue their MBBS degrees. Russia is considered one of the best countries for MBBS education, with a student population of over 30,000. Some students, however, want to pursue PG in Russia, but they are unsure about the future of PG in Russia and job prospects.

Pavan Yadav, a medical student from Russia's Penza University, shared his insights on the future of PG in Russia and job prospects. He also explained the PG program, its duration, and admission requirements





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Medical Study In Russia PG In Russia Clinical Residency Internship Admission Requirements Job Prospects Language Of Study Visa Requirements

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