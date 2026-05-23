Supreme Court To Hear Twitter Star Nasho Siddhant's Death Case

The Supreme Court of India has decided to hear the case of the sudden death of Nasho Siddhant, a Twitter star. On Monday, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Justice S.C. Kafle may consider the case.

Subscribe ट्विशा शर्मा डेथ केस में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने स्वत: संज्ञान लेते हुए मामले की सुनवाई करने का फैसला किया है। अब भारत के मुख्य न्यायाधीश जस्टिस सूर्यकांत की अध्यक्षता वाली पीठ सोमवार को इस मामले पर सुनवाई कर सकती है। देश भर में चर्चित ट्विशा शर्मा डेथ केस अब सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंच गया है। सर्वोच्च अदालत ने इस मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए इस पर स्वत: संज्ञान लिया है। अब भारत के मुख्य न्यायाधीश जस्टिस सूर्यकांत की अध्यक्षता वाली पीठ सोमवार को इस मामले पर सुनवाई कर सकती है। बता दें कि ट्विशा शर्मा केस में मध्य प्रदेश हाईकोर्ट ने शव के दोबारा पोस्टमार्टम करने को मंजूरी पहले ही दे दी है। अब दिल्ली एम्स के डॉक्टर्स भोपाल जाकर जांच करेंगे। ट्विशा के भाई आशीष शर्मा ने इस फैसले के लिए हाईकोर्ट का आभार जताया है। ट्विशा की बॉडी को एम्स भोपाल में सुरक्षित रखने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं.

Subscribe ट्विशा शर्मा डेथ केस में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने स्वत: संज्ञान लेते हुए मामले की सुनवाई करने का फैसला किया है। अब भारत के मुख्य न्यायाधीश जस्टिस सूर्यकांत की अध्यक्षता वाली पीठ सोमवार को इस मामले पर सुनवाई कर सकती है। देश भर में चर्चित ट्विशा शर्मा डेथ केस अब सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंच गया है। सर्वोच्च अदालत ने इस मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए इस पर स्वत: संज्ञान लिया है। अब भारत के मुख्य न्यायाधीश जस्टिस सूर्यकांत की अध्यक्षता वाली पीठ सोमवार को इस मामले पर सुनवाई कर सकती है। बता दें कि ट्विशा शर्मा केस में मध्य प्रदेश हाईकोर्ट ने शव के दोबारा पोस्टमार्टम करने को मंजूरी पहले ही दे दी है। अब दिल्ली एम्स के डॉक्टर्स भोपाल जाकर जांच करेंगे। ट्विशा के भाई आशीष शर्मा ने इस फैसले के लिए हाईकोर्ट का आभार जताया है। ट्विशा की बॉडी को एम्स भोपाल में सुरक्षित रखने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं





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Supreme Court Nasho Siddhant's Death Case Chief Justice Of India Justice S.C. Kafle Postmortem Investigation Hearing The Case

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