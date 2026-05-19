Supreme Court Issues 7 New Directives to Tackle Stray and Dangerous Dogs

The Supreme Court has issued 7 new directives to tackle the problem of stray and dangerous dogs. The court emphasized that citizens have the right to a safe and fear-free life, and the increasing incidents of dog bites and stray dog attacks have been a cause of concern. The court has directed that where the number of stray and dangerous dogs has reached a critical level and attacks are on the rise, they can be euthanized according to the rules. The court has also directed that at least one Animal Birth Control (ABC) center should be established in every district to control the number of stray dogs. The government is also required to ensure the availability of Rabies vaccine and Immunoglobulin to treat dog bite victims.

Supreme Court on Stray Dogs : Supreme Court has issued 7 new directives to tackle stray and dangerous dogs. The court emphasized that citizens have the right to a safe and fear-free life, and the increasing incidents of dog bites and stray dog attacks have been a cause of concern.

The bench, comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Ramanaidu, passed the order on Monday. The court also upheld its previous orders and dismissed all the petitions filed against them. The court has directed that where the number of stray and dangerous dogs has reached a critical level and attacks are on the rise, they can be euthanized according to the rules.

The court also directed that at least one Animal Birth Control (ABC) center should be established in every district to control the number of stray dogs. The government is also required to ensure the availability of Rabies vaccine and Immunoglobulin to treat dog bite victims. The court also warned that if the officials fail to perform their duties, they may face contempt of court and disciplinary action.

The court has also directed the state governments to effectively implement the rules of the Indian Animal Welfare Board. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been directed to ensure the safety of highways and expressways from stray animals and dogs. The court has also asked all high courts to monitor the implementation of this order and take action if necessary.

The court has also directed that stray dogs should not be released back to the same place where they were caught, and that dangerous and aggressive dogs should be housed in shelters. The court has also directed that dog feeding should be conducted only at designated places





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Supreme Court Stray Dogs Directives Animal Birth Control (ABC) Center Dog Bites Dog Feeding Animal Welfare Board National Highways Authority Of India (NHAI)

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