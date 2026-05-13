Supreme Court orders mandatory installation of VLTD and Panic Buttons in public service vehicles to enhance passengers' safety

The Supreme Court has directed all states and central territories to install Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTD) and Panic Buttons in taxis and other public service vehicles to enhance passengers' safety. The court emphasized the need for these facilities to ensure the safety of women, children, and the elderly. The court also criticized the states for not complying with the rules regarding speed governors in vehicles and asked for a detailed report within three months.

SC on Road Safety : Supreme Court orders mandatory installation of Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTD) and Panic Buttons in taxis and other public service vehicles to enhance passengers' safety.

The bench of Justices J.B. Paradewala and C.V. Vijayan stated that it is alarming that only 1% of vehicles have VLTD installed. The court emphasized the importance of these facilities for passengers' safety and stated that any public vehicle without VLTD and Panic Button cannot be issued a fitness certificate or permit.

The order was given in a hearing of an old case related to road safety. The court also directed states and central territories to retrofit VLTD and Panic Buttons in all registered public vehicles by December 21, 2018. The court asked the central government to report on the possibility of all vehicles being equipped with these devices from the factory. The court emphasized the need for these facilities to ensure the safety of women, children, and the elderly.

The court also criticized the states for not complying with the rules regarding speed governors in vehicles and asked for a detailed report within three months. The court also asked for information on reopening of motor accident cases in Uttar Pradesh. The court has been consistently giving strict instructions to the states and transport departments to ensure road safety and the safety of women. The court emphasized the potential of technology to make public transport more secure.

The bench also hinted at potential future action against states and officials who violate road safety rules





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Supreme Court Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTD) Panic Buttons Public Service Vehicles Road Safety Speed Governors Motor Accident Cases Road Safety Rules Technology Public Transport Safety Women's Safety Children's Safety Elderly's Safety

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