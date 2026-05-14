Supreme Court Asks Centre Government for Sharp Questions on Election Commission Appointments

The Supreme Court has asked the central government for tough questions regarding the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners. The court expressed concern over the inclusion of a cabinet minister in the selection committee and questioned how a minister can make a decision against the Prime Minister's stance.

नई दिल्ली: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने गुरुवार को मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त और चुनाव आयुक्तों की नियुक्ति प्रक्रिया को लेकर केंद्र सरकार से तीखे सवाल पूछे। अदालत ने चयन समिति में एक केंद्रीय कैबिनेट मंत्री को शामिल किए जाने पर चिंता जताते हुए कहा कि कोई मंत्री प्रधानमंत्री के रुख के खिलाफ जाकर फैसला कैसे ले सकता है। कोर्ट ने टिप्पणी की कि मौजूदा व्यवस्था में निर्णय 2:1 के बहुमत से तय होना लगभग तय है। चयन समिति की संरचना पर सवालमामले की सुनवाई कर रही पीठ ने कहा कि वर्तमान चयन समिति में प्रधानमंत्री, लोकसभा में विपक्ष के नेता और एक केंद्रीय मंत्री शामिल हैं। अदालत ने पूछा कि जब कैबिनेट मंत्री सरकार का हिस्सा हैं, तो ऐसे में चयन प्रक्रिया की स्वतंत्रता केवल दिखावा बनकर रह जाती है। कोर्ट ने टिप्पणी करते हुए कहा, 'चुनाव आयुक्त की नियुक्ति में स्वतंत्रता का यह दिखावा क्यों?

' सीबीआई निदेशक नियुक्ति का भी दिया उदाहरण सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सुनवाई के दौरान सीबीआई निदेशक की नियुक्ति प्रक्रिया का हवाला भी दिया। अदालत ने कहा कि जब केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो के निदेशक की नियुक्ति में भारत के मुख्य न्यायाधीश की भूमिका हो सकती है, तो चुनाव आयोग जैसी संवैधानिक संस्था की नियुक्तियों में भी स्वतंत्र और निष्पक्ष प्रक्रिया अपनाने में क्या दिक्कत है। लोकतंत्र और निष्पक्ष चुनाव से जुड़ा मामला पीठ ने कहा कि चुनाव आयोग की नियुक्ति प्रक्रिया बेहद अहम है क्योंकि यह सीधे तौर पर लोकतंत्र और स्वतंत्र एवं निष्पक्ष चुनावों से जुड़ा हुआ मामला है। अदालत ने कहा कि चुनाव आयोग केवल निष्पक्ष होना ही नहीं चाहिए, बल्कि उसकी कार्यप्रणाली भी लोगों को निष्पक्ष दिखाई देनी चाहिए। जनविश्वास बनाए रखना जरूरी सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने स्पष्ट किया कि चुनाव आयोग जैसी संस्था पर जनता का भरोसा कायम रहना बेहद जरूरी है। अदालत ने संकेत दिए कि नियुक्ति प्रक्रिया में पारदर्शिता और स्वतंत्रता लोकतांत्रिक व्यवस्था की मजबूती के लिए आवश्यक है। मामले की अगली सुनवाई में केंद्र सरकार से इस मुद्दे पर विस्तृत जवाब मांगा जा सकता है





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