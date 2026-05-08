Suvendu Datta Net Worth, Political Journey, Education, and More

This news provides insights into Suvendu Datta's political journey, net worth, and education. It covers various topics such as his political career from student politics to the position of Bengal's Chief Minister, his net worth, and his education completion status in the context of the new CM post in West Bengal. The text also includes details on defense system activation in Terahani, Iran giving a threat to replace the defense system and the mounting tension due to South Bengal clashes between two parties.

Suvendu Adhikari Education : Bengal's new CM Suvendu Dutta How educated he is, will go to Vijay Singha, revenue department will go to agriculture ministry & politics will increase its role, Neelima Gopinath on her health, Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor revealed her fitness secretsSuvendu Adhikari Political Career: From student politics to Bangal CM, know Suvendu Datta 's political journey Heart attack on the street, one-sided love and shocking murder case revealedDefense system activated in Terahani, Iran offered a threat to replaceSouth Bengal clashes between two parties,U.

A.E. alert after Iranian attacks to USWest Bengal BJP's first CM Suvendu Datta declaration of Amit Shah support, Thalapathy Vijay 4 parties supportGovernment formation road now clear





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Bengal New CM Suvendu Datta Political Journey Net Worth Education Defense System Activation Iran's Threat South Bengal Clashes Terahani Defense System Activation

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