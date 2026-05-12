SHERUKA STATE BRIDE REFUSED MARRIAGE IN BHARATHIYA

A BRIDE REFUSED TO MARRY A BRIDE IN SHIVPURIA MOHALLA, BHARATHIYA, WHILE SHE WAS IN A SHERUKA STATE. THE BRIDE LEFT WITHOUT THE VARAAMALA AND THE MARRIAGE WAS BROKEN. THE FAMILY MEMBERS OF THE BRIDE BINDED SOME MEMBERS OF THE BRIDE'S FAMILY AND DEMANDED THE RETURN OF THE AMOUNT SPENT ON THE MARRIAGE AND THE DAUGHTER'S WEDDING PREPARATIONS. FINALLY, THE FAMILY MEMBERS OF THE BRIDE AGREED TO RETURN THE AMOUNT SPENT ON THE MARRIAGE AND THE DAUGHTER'S WEDDING PREPARATIONS.

ब्रIDE REFUSED MARRIAGE IN BHARATHIYA: SHAHARSA, SHERUMLA OF SHIVPURIA MOHALLA RESIDING ROHAN KUMAR ARRIVED IN A SHERUKA STATE TO GET MARRIED TO A LOCAL GIRL OF WARD NUMBER-2 RESIDING IN SHIVPURIA MOHALLA .

THE BRIDE REFUSED TO MARRY HIM WHILE HE WAS IN A SHERUKA STATE. THE MARRIAGE WAS BROKEN AND THE BRIDE LEFT WITHOUT THE VARAAMALA. THE GUESTS ALSO LEFT THE VENUE. THE FAMILY MEMBERS OF THE BRIDE BINDED SOME MEMBERS OF THE BRIDE'S FAMILY AND DEMANDED THE RETURN OF THE AMOUNT SPENT ON THE MARRIAGE AND THE DAUGHTER'S WEDDING PREPARATIONS.

THE POLICE ARRIVED AT THE SCENE AFTER RECEIVING THE INFORMATION. FINALLY, THE FAMILY MEMBERS OF THE BRIDE AGREED TO RETURN THE AMOUNT SPENT ON THE MARRIAGE AND THE DAUGHTER'S WEDDING PREPARATIONS. THE BRIDE, HIS FATHER AND THE AGENT WERE RELEASED AFTER THE AGREEMENT WAS MADE





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SHIVPURIA MOHALLA SHERUKA STATE BRIDE REFUSED MARRIAGE DAUGHTER's WEDDING PREPARATIONS AMOUNT SPENT ON THE MARRIAGE

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