Sana Maktub opens up about her health struggle and liver cirrhosis

Sana Maktub, a prominent actress in the TV industry, has shed light on her health struggle and liver cirrhosis. Despite her glamorous life and success, she has been through a challenging period. She has revealed that her liver cirrhosis is not related to alcohol consumption and has never consumed alcohol. Despite the initial symptoms, she dismissed them and continued her hectic schedule. This decision led to deteriorating health conditions. She had to undergo multiple medical tests and even liver biopsy. Thankfully, with proper care and medical intervention, her health has improved. However, the experience has taught a lesson, reminding her of the importance of mental and physical well-being in her life.

Sana Makbul Emotional On Health Struggle: TV Industry's Renowned actress Sana Maktub recently revealed her pain and struggle in her acting career . Despite her glamorous life outside, actors undergo such hardships.

Sana Maktub, the Big Boss OTT 3 winner and a renowned actress, had been missing from the screens and events for some time now. She openly talked about her struggle and severe illness in an interview with Filmy Gayan. Sana Maktub revealed that she is suffering from liver cirrhosis and has had to distance herself from her career





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