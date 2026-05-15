Telephone Crisis in Several Districts of the State

The news text discusses the current state of petrol and diesel shortage in several districts of the state, including Kakat, Bhuvneshwar, Malakanagiri, and Suvarnapura. The shortage has led to long queues at petrol pumps, traffic jams, and a shortage of diesel in several districts. The shortage is attributed to insufficient storage and panic buying by people due to fear of supply disruption.

कटक से भुवनेश्वर, मालकानगिरि से लेकर सुवर्णपुर तक… राज्य के कई जिलों में अब तेल संकट गहराता नजर आ रहा है। कई पेट्रोल पंपों पर तेल खत्म हो चुका है, जबकि जहां तेल उपलब्ध है वहां लोगों की भारी भीड़ उमड़ रही है। भुवनेश्वर के विभिन्न पेट्रोल पंपों पर लंबी कतारें लगी हुई है, जो सड़क तक फैल गई है। स्थिति ऐसी हो गई है कि कई जगहों पर ट्रैफिक जाम लग रहा है। पंपों पर तेल नहीं मिलने से लोग परेशान हैं। सुवर्णपुर जिले के कई पेट्रोल पंपों पर डीजल खत्म हो जाने के कारण जिन पंपों पर डीजल उपलब्ध है वहां भारी भीड़ देखी जा रही है। बाहर से आने वाले मालवाहक वाहन भी कई पंपों पर तेल नहीं मिलने से परेशान हैं। धान कटाई का मौसम नजदीक होने के कारण लोग ट्रैक्टर और धान काटने वाली मशीनों के लिए डीजल भरवाते नजर आ रहे हैं। जी.

उदयगिरि के दो प्रमुख पेट्रोल पंप नायरा और हिंदुस्तान पेट्रोलियम में पेट्रोल और डीजल का स्टॉक खत्म हो चुका है। ऑटो और बस चालक ईंधन नहीं मिलने से परेशान हैं। कुछ रूटों पर बस सेवा भी प्रभावित हुई है। कुछ खुदरा विक्रेता बोतलों में पेट्रोल बेचकर लोगों से अधिक कीमत वसूल रहे हैं। स्थानीय लोगों का कहना है कि समय पर ईंधन की आपूर्ति नहीं होने और पर्याप्त भंडारण नहीं होने के कारण यह स्थिति पैदा हुई है। यदि हालात नहीं सुधरे तो आम जनजीवन और यातायात व्यवस्था बुरी तरह प्रभावित हो सकती है। डीलर्स संघ ने राज्य सरकार के प्रति नाराजगी जाहिर की है





Dainik Jagran / 🏆 10. in İN We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Petrol Shortage Diesel Shortage Traffic Jams Panic Buying Insufficient Storage

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