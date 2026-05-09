The Trees of Amazon Rain Forest: The Biggest Water Pump of Earth

The Amazon Rain Forest, the largest rainforest in the world, is not only a treasure trove of biodiversity but also a critical component of the earth's climate system. It plays a significant role in regulating the climate, particularly by creating and releasing moisture into the atmosphere. The forest's giant trees, which number over 390 billion, play a crucial role in this process. During transpiration, trees exhale a substantial amount of water vapor into the air, creating a humid layer in the atmosphere. This saturated air then condenses to form clouds and eventually results in rainfall. Additionally, scientists believe that the Amazon Rain Forest, also known as the Earth's lungs, helps to regulate the climate by assisting incoming ocean-borne moisture from the South Pacific Ocean. Once inside the forest, this moisture remains for a significant portion of the time, taking that water vapor back into the ocean. In this way, the Amazon Rain Forest acts as a vast natural water pump, helping to regulate the climate and water availability.

बारिश होती है तो बचपन से यही सिखाया जाता है कि बादल पानी बरसाते हैं। साइंस भी यही कहती है कि समुद्र, नदियों और झीलों से पानी भाप बनकर ऊपर जाता है, बादल बनते हैं और फिर बारिश होती है। लेकिन दुनिया में एक ऐसी जगह भी है, जहां सिर्फ बादल ही नहीं बल्कि पेड़ भी बारिश करवाने में बड़ी भूमिका निभाते हैं। यह जगह है अमेजन रेनफॉरेस्ट, जिसे दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा जंगल माना जाता है। उसके बीच से अमेजन नदी बहती है, जिसे दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी नदियों में गिना जाता है। पेड़ कैसे बनाते हैं बारिश?

वैज्ञानिकों के मुताबिक अमेजन के जंगल में करीब 390 अरब पेड़ हैं और यही पेड़ इस पूरे इलाके के मौसम को कंट्रोल करने में मदद करते हैं। पेड़ों की जड़ें जमीन से पानी खींचती हैं। इसके बाद पेड़ों की पत्तियां उस पानी को बेहद महीन जलवाष्प यानी वॉटर वेपर के रूप में हवा में छोड़ती हैं। इस प्रक्रिया को ट्रांसपिरेशन कहा जाता है। एक बड़ा पेड़ रोजाना 300 से 400 लीटर तक पानी हवा में छोड़ सकता है। जब अरबों पेड़ ऐसा करते हैं तो आसमान में नमी की विशाल परत बन जाती है। वैज्ञानिक इस प्रक्रिया को “फ्लाइंग रिवर्स” कहते हैं। यानी आसमान में बहने वाली अदृश्य नदियां। अमेजन के पेड़ इतनी ज्यादा नमी पैदा करते हैं कि हवा इन जलवाष्प को हजारों किलोमीटर दूर तक ले जाती है। बारिश के दौरान पानी का बहुत ही ज्यादाKA हिस्सा जंगल में रह जाता है। अगर जंगल खत्म हो गए तो क्या होगा?

वैज्ञानिक लगातार चेतावनी दे रहे हैं कि अगर अमेजन के जंगल तेजी से कटते रहे, तो यह पूरा सिस्टम कमजोर पड़ सकता है। पेड़ कम होंगे तो हवा में नमी कम जाएगी, बादल कम बनेंगे और बारिश भी घटने लग जाएगी। इसका असर सिर्फ जंगल तक सीमित नहीं रहेगा। दक्षिण अमेरिका के कई हिस्सों की खेती, मौसम और पानी का संतुलन बिगड़ सकता है। कुछ वैज्ञानिक तो यहां तक कह रहे हैं कि अगर जंगलों की कटाई नहीं रुकी, तो अमेजन का बड़ा हिस्सा भविष्य में सूखे घास के मैदान या रेगिस्तान जैसी स्थिति में बदल सकता है





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Amazon Rain Forest Biodiversity Climate Transpiration Water Cycle Climate Regulation Biosphere Weather Patterns

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