Thalapathy Vijay Simplicity: Bringing Tiffin from Home and Eating with Hands in Office

Thalapathy Vijay, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, has made headlines with his simplicity and working style. He may be the first Chief Minister in the country who brings Tiffin from home and eats with his hands in the office. A photo of him eating with his hands has been widely circulated on social media. In recent days, his simplicity and disciplined work style have been the subject of much discussion. Many posts on social media show him working like an ordinary government employee. He also eats Tiffin brought from home in the office.

Thalapathy Vijay Simplicity : When Thalapathy Vijay became the Chief Minister , he made headlines with his simplicity and working style . He may be the first Chief Minister in the country who brings Tiffin from home and eats with his hands in the office .

A photo of him eating with his hands has been widely circulated on social media. Vijay Thalapathy has become the first such Chief Minister in Tamil Nadu and the country who brings Tiffin from home. When the Assembly and CMO arrive earlier than the scheduled time, he leaves with Tiffin from home and eats in the office. A photo of him eating with his hands in the office has been widely circulated on social media.

In recent days, his simplicity and disciplined work style have been the subject of much discussion. Many posts on social media show him working like an ordinary government employee. He also eats Tiffin brought from home in the office. It is said that Vijay, when he leaves early from the Assembly or CMO office, does not forget to bring Tiffin from home and eat in the office.

He spends about 8 to 9 hours a day in the secretariat and his routine is said to be like that of an ordinary government employee





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Thalapathy Vijay Chief Minister Simplicity Working Style Bringing Tiffin From Home Eating With Hands Office Social Media Discussions Posts Working Like An Ordinary Government Employee Eating Tiffin Brought From Home In The Office

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