Top 5 Tv Shows: Vasudha Smashes Anupama And Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Again Grabs Top Spot

The 18th week's TV TRP ratings have been released and it is quite surprising. 'Vasudha' has taken a big hit on Anupama and 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' and is now at the top spot. 'Kyunki Saas' has moved to the third position this week, while 'Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan' has benefited. Here is the list of the top 5 TV shows with their TRP ratings. Every week TV shows' TRP ratings are released which shows which show has the number one spot, who is in the top 5 and who has been eliminated. This week the 18th week's TRP ratings have been released and it is quite surprising. 'Vasudha' has taken a big hit on Anupama and 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' and is now at the top spot. The top 5 TV shows with their TRP ratings are as follows.

Top 5 Tv Shows Trp Vasudha Smashes Anupama And Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Again Grabs Top Spot Here Is The ListSubscribe 18वें हफ्ते की टीआरपी रेटिंग आ चुकी है और चौंकाने वाली है। 'वसुधा' ने 'अनुपमा' और 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी 2' को तगड़ा झटका दिया है और नंबर वन पोजिशन पर है। 'क्योंकि सास भी' इस हफ्ते तीसरे नंबर पर खिसक गया है, जबकि 'गंगा माई की बेटियां' को फायदा हुआ है। देखिए लिस्ट:हर हफ्ते टीवी शोज की टीआरपी आती है, जिससे पता चलता है कि किस शो के सिर नंबर वन का सेहरा सजा है, कौन टॉप-5 में शामिल है और किसका पत्ता कटा है। इस बार 18वां हफ्ता है और इसकी टीआरपी रेटिंग आ चुकी है, जो चौंकाने वाली है। इस हफ्ते में टीवी शो 'वसुधा' ने रुपाली गांगुली के 'अनुपमा' से लेकर 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी 2' तक को मात दे दी है। टॉप-5 टीवी शोज की लिस्ट में कौन-कौन हैं और किसकी कितनी टीआरपी रेटिंग है, चलिए बताते हैं.

Top 5 Tv Shows Trp Vasudha Smashes Anupama And Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Again Grabs Top Spot Here Is The ListSubscribe 18वें हफ्ते की टीआरपी रेटिंग आ चुकी है और चौंकाने वाली है। 'वसुधा' ने 'अनुपमा' और 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी 2' को तगड़ा झटका दिया है और नंबर वन पोजिशन पर है। 'क्योंकि सास भी' इस हफ्ते तीसरे नंबर पर खिसक गया है, जबकि 'गंगा माई की बेटियां' को फायदा हुआ है। देखिए लिस्ट:हर हफ्ते टीवी शोज की टीआरपी आती है, जिससे पता चलता है कि किस शो के सिर नंबर वन का सेहरा सजा है, कौन टॉप-5 में शामिल है और किसका पत्ता कटा है। इस बार 18वां हफ्ता है और इसकी टीआरपी रेटिंग आ चुकी है, जो चौंकाने वाली है। इस हफ्ते में टीवी शो 'वसुधा' ने रुपाली गांगुली के 'अनुपमा' से लेकर 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी 2' तक को मात दे दी है। टॉप-5 टीवी शोज की लिस्ट में कौन-कौन हैं और किसकी कितनी टीआरपी रेटिंग है, चलिए बताते हैं





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Top 5 Tv Shows Vasudha Anupama Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 TRP Ratings Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan

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