Trump hints at US-Iran attack as ceasefire 'Life Support System'

US President Donald Trump, in his address, hinted that the ceasefire, which has been in place since 2015, might not last due to the current tensions between the two countries and the US is ready to launch an attack on Iran if the situation escalates.

US- Iran War : America and Iran on verge of a break as peace talk s fail to bring the two countries to a peace. US President Donald Trump describes the ceasefire as Life Support System .

He hints that the ceasefire might not last and US ready to launch a devastating attack on Iran. US President Donald Trump also rejected the Iranian peace proposal, calling it 'garbage' and 'unacceptable'. He also claimed that the Iranian Army was decimated in the ceasefire period and that US could easily 'delete' its gains in just one day. US President also praised the blockade and the arsenal of advanced weapons of US, which was better than before the attack





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US Iran War Ceasefire Shouting Life Support System Peace Talk New Proposal Garbage Decimated Powerful Armory

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