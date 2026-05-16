Tulasi Leaf and Seeds: Benefits and Uses

Tulasi, a sacred herb in Hinduism, is not just limited to its leaves and flowers. Its seeds also hold medicinal properties. Consuming Tulsi leaves, flowers, and seeds during summers provides several health benefits. Tulsi seeds, especially in summers, are highly beneficial. Consuming them in water helps in providing coolness to the body, reducing fatigue, heat, and thirst. Tulsi leaves and flowers contain antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal, and antioxidant properties. Regular consumption of Tulsi strengthens the immune system, protects against common cold, fever, sore throat, and viral infections. It also helps in treating asthma and allergies. Tulsi aids in strengthening the digestive system, relieving gas, acidity, constipation, and improving skin complexion. Tulsi is also beneficial for mental health. It reduces stress, calms the mind, and promotes good sleep. It brightens the complexion, reduces facial hair, and cleanses the blood. In summers, consume 4-5 Tulsi flowers daily. Make tea with Tulsi leaves and flowers and consume it. Boil Tulsi seeds in water overnight and consume them with honey in the morning. Also, consume Tulsi tea with ginger, black pepper, and cumin. Experts suggest that regular use of Tulsi, a cheap and easily available natural remedy, can reduce the need for medications. However, in case of any serious illness, consult an Ayurvedic physician for advice.

सनातन धर्म में घर के आंगन में लगी तुलसी का काफी महत्व है। हालांकि, तुलसी पूजा की थाली तक सीमित नहीं है। इसकी पत्ती, मंजरी (फूल) और बीज सभी स्वास्थ्य के लिए बेहद फायदेमंद हैं। गर्मियों में तुलसी के भागों का सेवन शरीर को ठंडक प्रदान करता है, रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ाता है और कई मौसमी समस्याओं से बचाव करता है। भारत सरकार का आयुष मंत्रालय भी तुलसी को प्रकृति का शक्तिशाली वरदान मानता है। आयुर्वेद में तुलसी को ‘रानी ऑफ हर्ब्स’ कहा जाता है। इसकी पत्तियों के अलावा मंजरी यानी फूलों के गुच्छे और बीज में भी औषधीय गुण भरपूर मात्रा में पाए जाते हैं। तुलसी के बीज गर्मियों में खासतौर पर फायदेमंद होते हैं। इन्हें पानी में भिगोकर सेवन करने से शरीर को ठंडक मिलती है और गर्मी से होने वाली थकान, जलन और प्यास कम होती है। तुलसी की मंजरी और पत्तियों में एंटीबायोटिक, एंटीवायरल, एंटीफंगल और एंटीऑक्सीडेंट गुण होते हैं। इनके नियमित सेवन से इम्युनिटी मजबूत होती है। सर्दी-खांसी, बुखार, गले की खराश और वायरल संक्रमण से बचाव होता है। अस्थमा और एलर्जी के मरीजों को भी राहत मिलती है। पाचन तंत्र को मजबूत करके गैस, अपच, एसिडिटी और कब्ज जैसी समस्याओं में आराम पहुंचाता है। तुलसी शारीरिक ही नहीं मानसिक समस्याओं को दूर करने में भी कारगर है। तुलसी की खुशबू तनाव कम करती है, दिमाग को शांत रखती है और अच्छी नींद लाती है। चेहरे पर निखार लाती है, मुंह के छालों और मुंहासों में कमी करती है व खून साफ करती है। गर्मियों में सुबह खाली पेट 4-5 तुलसी की मंजरियां चबाएं। तुलसी की पत्ती और मंजरी डालकर चाय बनाकर पिएं। तुलसी के बीजों को रातभर पानी में भिगोकर सुबह शहद के साथ लें। अदरक, काली मिर्च और लौंग के साथ तुलसी का काढ़ा बनाकर पिएं। विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि तुलसी जैसी सस्ती और आसानी से उपलब्ध प्राकृतिक औषधि के नियमित उपयोग से दवाइयों की जरूरत कम हो सकती है। हालांकि, किसी भी गंभीर बीमारी में आयुर्वेदिक चिकित्सक से सलाह अवश्य लें.

सनातन धर्म में घर के आंगन में लगी तुलसी का काफी महत्व है। हालांकि, तुलसी पूजा की थाली तक सीमित नहीं है। इसकी पत्ती, मंजरी (फूल) और बीज सभी स्वास्थ्य के लिए बेहद फायदेमंद हैं। गर्मियों में तुलसी के भागों का सेवन शरीर को ठंडक प्रदान करता है, रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ाता है और कई मौसमी समस्याओं से बचाव करता है। भारत सरकार का आयुष मंत्रालय भी तुलसी को प्रकृति का शक्तिशाली वरदान मानता है। आयुर्वेद में तुलसी को ‘रानी ऑफ हर्ब्स’ कहा जाता है। इसकी पत्तियों के अलावा मंजरी यानी फूलों के गुच्छे और बीज में भी औषधीय गुण भरपूर मात्रा में पाए जाते हैं। तुलसी के बीज गर्मियों में खासतौर पर फायदेमंद होते हैं। इन्हें पानी में भिगोकर सेवन करने से शरीर को ठंडक मिलती है और गर्मी से होने वाली थकान, जलन और प्यास कम होती है। तुलसी की मंजरी और पत्तियों में एंटीबायोटिक, एंटीवायरल, एंटीफंगल और एंटीऑक्सीडेंट गुण होते हैं। इनके नियमित सेवन से इम्युनिटी मजबूत होती है। सर्दी-खांसी, बुखार, गले की खराश और वायरल संक्रमण से बचाव होता है। अस्थमा और एलर्जी के मरीजों को भी राहत मिलती है। पाचन तंत्र को मजबूत करके गैस, अपच, एसिडिटी और कब्ज जैसी समस्याओं में आराम पहुंचाता है। तुलसी शारीरिक ही नहीं मानसिक समस्याओं को दूर करने में भी कारगर है। तुलसी की खुशबू तनाव कम करती है, दिमाग को शांत रखती है और अच्छी नींद लाती है। चेहरे पर निखार लाती है, मुंह के छालों और मुंहासों में कमी करती है व खून साफ करती है। गर्मियों में सुबह खाली पेट 4-5 तुलसी की मंजरियां चबाएं। तुलसी की पत्ती और मंजरी डालकर चाय बनाकर पिएं। तुलसी के बीजों को रातभर पानी में भिगोकर सुबह शहद के साथ लें। अदरक, काली मिर्च और लौंग के साथ तुलसी का काढ़ा बनाकर पिएं। विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि तुलसी जैसी सस्ती और आसानी से उपलब्ध प्राकृतिक औषधि के नियमित उपयोग से दवाइयों की जरूरत कम हो सकती है। हालांकि, किसी भी गंभीर बीमारी में आयुर्वेदिक चिकित्सक से सलाह अवश्य लें





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Tulasi Health Benefits Seeds Leaves Flowers Immune System Digestive System Mental Health Coolness Fatigue Heat Thirst Common Cold Fever Sore Throat Viral Infections Asthma Allergies Gases Acidity Constipation Skin Complexion Stress Mental Health Sleep Blood Cleansing Facial Hair Consumption Regular Use Medications Ayurvedic Physician Consultation

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