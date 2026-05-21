Twisha Sharma Death Case Becomes Heavily-Investigated Case

The story of Twisha Sharma case has become more complex with the removal of Chairwoman of the Bhopal District Consumer Forum and the sentencing of husband arrest, but now the story of the wife's safe custody is also getting complicated.

Twisha Sharma Death Case : पूर्व जज और भोपाल जिला उपभोक्ता आयोग की अध्यक्ष गिरिवाला सिंह को पद से हटा दिया गया है. आधिकारिक सूत्रों के हवाले से यह जानकारी सामने आई है.

शासन के खाद्य एवं उपभोक्ता संरक्षण विभाग ने उन्हें दहेज प्रताड़ना का मामला दर्ज होने के बाद उपभोक्ता संरक्षण नियम 2020 के उप नियम 9(2) के तहत कार्रवाई का आदेश दिया है. आखिरी बार पूर्व जज को निचली अदालत से अग्रिम जमानत मिल चुकी है, लेकिन मृतिका के परिजनों ने जबलपुर हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर की है, जिसमें जमानत को रद्द करने की मांग की गई है.

उधर, मृतिका के पति भी अपनी जमानत के लिए जबलपुर हाईकोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटा रहे हैं. आत्महत्या के मामले में महिला शख्स के परिजनों की उलझना बढ़ रहा है. भोपाल में महिला का शव सुरक्षित रखने को लेकर उलझन भी बना हुई है





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