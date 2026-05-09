TVK Chief Vijay Makes Claim of Forming Next Government in Tamil Nadu, Accuses AMMK Leader TTV Dinakaran, Doubts Fake Letter

Tamilnadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami requested the Governor to invite the AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran to become the next Chief Minister, expressing concerns about certain missing MLAs from the governing party in the assembly.

चेन्नई में तमिलगा वेट्री कजगम (टीवीके) प्रमुख विजय से गवर्नर आरवी अर्लेकर ने तमिलनाडु में अगली सरकार बनाने का दावा पेश किया। AMMK नेता टीटीवी दिनाकरन ने गवर्नर से मुलाकात की और TVK पर विधायकों की खरीद-फरोख्त में शामिल होने का आरोप लगाया। कहा- विजय ने विधायकों को गायब किया है। टीवीके के दावे को खारिज करते हुए विजय ने कहा- विधायक अपनी मर्जी से और खुशी-खुशी एक पत्र लिख रहे हैं जिसमें उन्होंने तमिलगा वेट्री कजगम को अपना समर्थन दे रखा है। विजय ने कहा- हमें समर्थन के लिए कोई सौदेबाजी या डीलिंग की जरूरत नहीं है। जनता को पता होना चाहिए कि तमिलगा वेट्री कजगम को कोई सौदेबाजी या बातचीत करने की जरूरत नहीं है। तमिलनाडु में 108 सीटों को जीता टीवीके ने खाली-खााली सदन की लालसा में कई छोटे गुटों से समर्थन मांगा व जब जाते हुए कहा- हमारी सरकार पूर्ण बहुमत की होगी और हम हमेशा तमाम जनता से जुड़ेंगे। विजय ने कहा कि जनता से संपर्क करने का प्रयास कर रहा है.

चेन्नई में तमिलगा वेट्री कजगम (टीवीके) प्रमुख विजय से गवर्नर आरवी अर्लेकर ने तमिलनाडु में अगली सरकार बनाने का दावा पेश किया। AMMK नेता टीटीवी दिनाकरन ने गवर्नर से मुलाकात की और TVK पर विधायकों की खरीद-फरोख्त में शामिल होने का आरोप लगाया। कहा- विजय ने विधायकों को गायब किया है। टीवीके के दावे को खारिज करते हुए विजय ने कहा- विधायक अपनी मर्जी से और खुशी-खुशी एक पत्र लिख रहे हैं जिसमें उन्होंने तमिलगा वेट्री कजगम को अपना समर्थन दे रखा है। विजय ने कहा- हमें समर्थन के लिए कोई सौदेबाजी या डीलिंग की जरूरत नहीं है। जनता को पता होना चाहिए कि तमिलगा वेट्री कजगम को कोई सौदेबाजी या बातचीत करने की जरूरत नहीं है। तमिलनाडु में 108 सीटों को जीता टीवीके ने खाली-खााली सदन की लालसा में कई छोटे गुटों से समर्थन मांगा व जब जाते हुए कहा- हमारी सरकार पूर्ण बहुमत की होगी और हम हमेशा तमाम जनता से जुड़ेंगे। विजय ने कहा कि जनता से संपर्क करने का प्रयास कर रहा है





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