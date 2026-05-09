Tamil Nadu: Thalapathy Vijay appointed as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

After recalling former PM Subrahmanyam Srikanth, Vijay made history in Tamil Nadu politics and turned the state upside down. He was appointed by the Tamil Nadu Governor, supporting VCK and ICUWL

चेन्नई: पश्चिम बंगाल में बीजेपी के पहले मुख्यमंत्री शुभेन्दु अधिकारी के शपथ लेने के बाद दक्षिणी राज्य तमिलनाडु में भी तस्वीर साफ हो गई है। वीसीके और आईसीयूएल से समर्थन जुटाने के बाद तमिलनाडु के राज्यपाल ने टीवीके चीफ जोसेफ विजय को राज्य का मुख्यमंत्री नियुक्त कर दिया है। राज्यपाल ने विजय को सदन में बहुमत साबित करने के लिए तीन दिन का समय दिया है। विजय को 13 मई विश्वासमत हासिल करना होगा। टीवीके चीफ विजय रविवार (10 मई) को सुबह 10 बजे शपथ ग्रहण करेंगे। विजय के सीएम नियुक्त होने के साथ टीवीके समर्थक जहां जश्न में डूबे में हैं तो वहीं दूसरी ओर डीएमके ने विजय के सीएम बनने का श्रेय एम के स्टालिन को दिया है। तमिलनाडु में अब थलपति विजय की सरकार.

चेन्नई: पश्चिम बंगाल में बीजेपी के पहले मुख्यमंत्री शुभेन्दु अधिकारी के शपथ लेने के बाद दक्षिणी राज्य तमिलनाडु में भी तस्वीर साफ हो गई है। वीसीके और आईसीयूएल से समर्थन जुटाने के बाद तमिलनाडु के राज्यपाल ने टीवीके चीफ जोसेफ विजय को राज्य का मुख्यमंत्री नियुक्त कर दिया है। राज्यपाल ने विजय को सदन में बहुमत साबित करने के लिए तीन दिन का समय दिया है। विजय को 13 मई विश्वासमत हासिल करना होगा। टीवीके चीफ विजय रविवार (10 मई) को सुबह 10 बजे शपथ ग्रहण करेंगे। विजय के सीएम नियुक्त होने के साथ टीवीके समर्थक जहां जश्न में डूबे में हैं तो वहीं दूसरी ओर डीएमके ने विजय के सीएम बनने का श्रेय एम के स्टालिन को दिया है। तमिलनाडु में अब थलपति विजय की सरकार





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